Spam calls are one of the most annoying parts of having a mobile phone. They happen too often, and there's no way to prevent them other than blocking a spam caller once they've called you. Google has realized this and added a feature called Call Screen to its Pixel smartphone. The feature does just what it says: it screens unknown and potential spam calls. This feature has been very popular and is one of the main reasons Pixels have competed with Galaxy phones for the best Android phones available.

Samsung has realized this feature's importance, so it created its own version called Bixby Text Call. So what is Bixby Text call, how does it work, and how does it compare to similar features?

What is Bixby Text Call?

The Bixby Text Call feature was first announced with the release of One UI 5.0 and was released as part of One UI 5.1, Samsung's Android 13 skin, which launched with the Samsung Galaxy S23 line of phones. Samsung Bixby Text Call lets you answer your phone calls without speaking. This helps you figure out who is calling and why before you pick up the phone. When you answer the phone using Bixby Text Call, Bixby picks up for you, lets the other person know you're using Bixby voice assistant, and asks why they're calling. You can then respond to the caller with a text message and use Bixby to speak for you.

This feature was first launched exclusively in Korean but now works in English. Those are the only languages this feature works in for the moment. This means that if someone calling you is speaking something other than English or Korean, Bixby won't recognize that language and tries to translate it into your selected language. You can use this feature on any call you receive, whether you're busy or not.

How do you enable Bixby Text Call?

Bixby Text Call is only available on Samsung Galaxy smartphones that run the Samsung One UI 5.1 software update or above for English models and One UI 4.1.1 and above for Korean models. These Samsung Galaxy phones include the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Z Fold 4. Here's how to turn on Bixby Text Call:

Open the Phone app on your Samsung phone. Tap the three dots on the right and select Settings. Select Bixby text call from the list of options. 2 Images Close Turn on the feature. Close

You can also customize some of the settings for the feature once you've enabled it.

Language and voice : You can change the language you use and select from a few voice options depending on your selected language.

: You can change the language you use and select from a few voice options depending on your selected language. Quick responses: This setting allows you to create quick responses to choose from when someone calls you.

2 Images

Close

How to use Bixby Text Call

Once you've enabled the feature, it's time to use it on your Galaxy devices. First, you need to receive a phone call. When you do, tap the Bixby Text Call button that shows up near the accept and reject call buttons. Then, a screen pops up that looks similar to a text messaging app with an accept and reject button at the top. Bixby lets the person calling know that you're using Bixby Text Call to talk to them and transcribes their responses for you. You can type a text response, and Bixby dictates it to them and records their response. When you finish the call, go into the Phone app to see a transcript of the call.

3 Images

Close

How does Bixby Text Call compare to similar features?

Bixby Text Call is not unique. Google has had a similar feature on its Google Pixel phones, called Call Screen, since 2018, which is available on the Pixel 7 series of phones. Google's Call Screen feature works similarly to Bixby Text Call. It's available when someone calls you and talks to the caller on your behalf before you answer the phone.

Close

Unlike Bixby Text Call, Call Screen automatically screens calls it thinks are Spam for you without your phone ringing. However, you can only talk to the other caller through Google Assistant with prewritten responses. You cannot type a custom response like you can with Bixby Text Call. Call Screen is available in more places than Bixby Text Call. It's available in 10 countries and in more than two languages.

There is no other competition in this space at the moment. Apple does not have a comparable feature on the iPhone using Siri, and Amazon has not created a similar feature using its Alexa virtual assistant.

Know who's calling without picking up

Spam calls are one of the most annoying parts of owning a phone because preventing them is impossible. However, Bixby Text Call reduces the time you need to waste dealing with them. Check out some other great One UI features to try on your Samsung phone.