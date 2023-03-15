Samsung's Bixby voice assistant showed tremendous promise when it first broke onto the scene in 2017, replacing the company's S Voice assistant. But six years later, Bixby doesn't appear to be a priority for Samsung, and there are some hints that provide credence to this notion. Nevertheless, the virtual assistant is still in use by millions of users and has left even Google Assistant back in some areas. Samsung is now issuing an update to the Bixby app through its Galaxy Store app hub, with the ability to create profiles for the kids in your family.

Customers of both Galaxy phones and tablets can find this new capability with version 3.3.03.2 of the app, SamMobile reports. Meanwhile, the corresponding Bixby Wakeup app has also been updated to version 2.2.01.100. However, this appears to be a minor bug-fixing update, and no changelog was available in the Galaxy Store listing.

The ability to set up child accounts appears to be limited to parents and guardians in the US and South Korea for now, with the company promising to add more regions to the list "gradually." Childaccounts on Bixby will unlock a cool new way of learning, provided there is adequate parental supervision along the way.

What makes Bixby stand out from the competition is its support for a wide range of third-party apps. Of course, it has some limitations, but it feels like Samsung missed multiple opportunities in marketing the voice assistant's capabilities. There were some mixed signals from the company, too, with the odd removal of the dedicated Bixby button, last seen on the Galaxy S10.

It's unclear what the future holds for Bixby, but the recent feature additions suggest it's here to stay for now. It's certainly one of the best parts of owning a Samsung flagship, and we hope Samsung doesn't give up on it yet. If Bixby isn't your thing, you can also disable it from your Galaxy device in a few simple steps.