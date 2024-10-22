Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE $330 $450 Save $120 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE looks the same as its more expensive siblings but packs more modest internals and an LCD panel to hit a lower price point. And right now, you can save an additional 27% on the device and get it for only $330. $330 at Amazon

Despite Google's best efforts, the Android app ecosystem for tablets has not improved much over the years. This makes spending $1,000+ on the best Android tablets pointless. However, for content consumption, they are a great choice, but you don't necessarily have to spend a lot on them. If you are on a tight budget, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is an excellent pick, sporting a premium design and a big 10.9-inch display at an affordable price point.

If you still find the tablet's $450 price tag steep, take advantage of Amazon's latest deal, which drops its price by 27% to $330, its lowest price ever.

Related Your Android tablet is better with notifications turned off The last thing you need is another screen constantly yelling at you

Why the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a great buy for $330

Close

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE packs a modest Exynos 1380 SoC. This mid-range chip won't blow you away with its performance. And unlike other high-end Galaxy Tab S9 models, this one sports a 10.9-inch 90Hz LCD panel. But if you don't mind these compromises, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE won't disappoint you.

Thanks to a massive 8,000mAh cell, the Tab S9 FE can last a claimed 18 hours. The dual stereo speakers are loud enough to ensure you don't need headphones when streaming your favorite TV shows and movies. It is also IP68 dust and water-resistant, so you can use the tablet near a pool without worrying about water damage. Plus, being a Samsung tablet, you get the One UI experience, which can better use the large screen and deliver an enhanced multitasking experience.

Besides its premium design, the Tab S9 FE stands out for its 10.9-inch LCD panel, which supports S Pen. It is even bundled in the box, making it a great buy for artists unwilling to spend much on tablets with stylus support.

For $330, you won't find a better budget tablet than the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. It is far better than all the cheap Android tablets on the market while offering nearly the same experience as many high-end tablets at less than half the cost.