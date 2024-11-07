Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE $307.49 $450 Save $142.51 The Galaxy Tab S9 Fan Edition brings the best parts of its more expensive siblings to a more affordable price point. The internals are not as powerful, but with a 32% discount, you can easily look past these shortcomings. $307.49 at Amazon

You don't need to spend a lot to get your hands on a decent Android tablet. But you should not also cheap out and get a low-end tablet, as they don't typically tend to last that long and deliver a sub-par experience. The Samsung Galaxy S9 FE fills this gap perfectly, featuring a design similar to its more expensive siblings while packing mid-range internals. For $450, Samsung's Fan Edition tablet offers great value for money. However, a big 32% discount makes the Tab S9 FE an even better buy, bringing its price down to $307.49.

If you are looking to buy a new Android tablet, this is the deal you should not miss.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Unlike its more expensive siblings, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE sports a 10.9-inch LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is not as bright or stunning as the OLED panels on the more expensive tablets. However, for the price, there's little reason to complain. With the bundled S Pen, you can unleash your creativity in your favorite drawing app or quickly jot down notes during class.

Internally, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE uses an Exynos 1380 chip, the same octa-core SoC that does duty inside many of its mid-range smartphones. While not the fastest around, this chip is still good enough to run the most popular Android apps and games with ease. This is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The 12MP rear camera and 8MP front shooter ensure you can use the Galaxy Tab S9 FE for video calling and virtual meetings. With an 8,000mAh battery, the Tab S9 FE has enough juice to last a day of use. And when you have a long day ahead with limited time, you can fully top up the cell in 90 minutes.

While not the best, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a great buy for just over $300. There are limited options available at this price point. Plus, it is hard to beat the One UI experience, which allows you to use the big screen to its full potential with its multitasking features.