Although Samsung rivals Apple for the sheer number of smartphones it ships every year, the company doesn't remotely have the same retail availability as its closest competitor. That can severely harm potential sales, especially as buyers look to buy directly from the manufacturer without waiting for a package to be shipped. If you've found yourself in this situation, don't stress — Samsung has a solution to this particular conundrum, thanks to a partnership with everyone's favorite electronics retailer.

Samsung's official web store allows you to pick up any of its products through nearby Best Buy locations, so long as the product is in stock. The folks at 9to5Google pointed out the option today, although it's been around since late last year. It supports all of the company's various consumer electronics — TVs, laptops, watches, and of course, phones. Most notably, the company has continued offering this method for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, potentially saving you the agony of watching days slip by as your package makes its way through various shipping channels.

Although some might find this option a little redundant at first glance — Samsung gadgets are sold through Best Buy's own website, after all — if you've ever bought a gadget from the company, you know how tempting its sales, bonuses, and trade-in offers are. It's not a requirement, but if you're looking to buy Samsung hardware, not picking it up through the company is, essentially, the equivalent to turning down free money. With this program, you can still trade in your old hardware, score any free bonus perks and accessories, and pick up your new purchase in person. It's a win-win.

Obviously, you're limited to whatever your local Best Buy has in stock. That means some configurations might not be available, and you won't be able to pick up the Bespoke Edition — no surprise there. If you're dead set on picking up a Samsung.com order through Best Buy, it's best not to be picky about colors. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, for example, is ready for local pickup on August 26th in my area, but the gray variant is nowhere to be seen. That said, the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 colors all seem ready for next week's launch — great news for those Bora Purple fans out there.