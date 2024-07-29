Summary Samsung dominates the smartphone market, retaining the top spot for two quarters in a row.

Canalys report shows Samsung leading in Q2 2024 with 18% market share, followed by Apple (16%) and Xiaomi (15%).

Smartphone market saw 12% growth in Q2 2024, driven by GenAI innovation from Samsung and upcoming Apple Intelligence launch.

Samsung undoubtedly makes some of the best Android smartphones on the market. The Galaxy S24 has been a huge success for the company thanks to Galaxy AI, and reports indicate that the latest Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldable is also in high demand. After surpassing Apple to become the largest smartphone maker globally earlier in 2024, Samsung has again beaten the Cupertino tech giant to retain the top spot for the second quarter in a row.

The report comes from technology market analyst firm Canalys, which claims that Samsung sold the most smartphones in the second quarter of 2024 with a market share of 18%. Apple followed closely to take the second spot with a 16% market share, while Xiaomi was a close third with a 15% market share. Xiaomi, in fact, became the fastest-growing brand among the top five players, with an annual growth of 27%.

The other two players in the top five are vivo and TRANSSION (which includes brands like Techno, Itel, and Infinix), each with a market share of around 9%. Surprisingly, brands like OPPO (including OnePlus) and HONOR are not among the top five sales figures, according to the report, despite their attempts to break into the global market with smartphones like the OnePlus 12, HONOR Magic 6 Pro, and Magic V2.

The smartphone market continues to grow

Source: Canalys

Nonetheless, interest and demand for smartphones are growing again. The report states that all brands combined shipped nearly 288 million smartphones between April and June 2024, a 12% growth compared to the same quarter last year. This marks the third consecutive quarter of growth following a slight slump in Q3 2023.

According to the report, GenAI has been a key factor in the growing interest in smartphones, which explains why Samsung is likely topping the list. The company's Galaxy AI successfully drove sales for the Galaxy S24, and the company doubled down on its innovative AI features for foldables at the July Unpacked event. Apple is also set to launch its Apple Intelligence this fall — though it is facing some delays — which might fuel sales for the company next quarter and possibly take the medal back from Samsung.