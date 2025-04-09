Summary Samsung is launching its "Ballie" home AI companion robot this summer in the US and Korea, developed in collaboration with Google and powered by Gemini AI and Samsung's own models.

Ballie will offer personalized home assistance, including adjusting lighting, managing schedules, greeting visitors, and providing styling and health advice by understanding audio and visual inputs.

Beyond basic smart home functions, previous demonstrations suggest Ballie may also offer features like home patrolling, pet monitoring, and a front-facing projector, though detailed specifications are yet to be released.

Samsung is working on a new "home AI companion robot" that isn't just all hype and vaporware — it is slated to launch this summer.

Ballie [ball-e], according to Samsung, was developed alongside Google, allowing the AI companion robot to fulfill tasks, provide home assistance, and interact in a personalized manner — all powered by Gemini and unnamed Samsung models.