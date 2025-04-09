Summary
- Samsung is launching its "Ballie" home AI companion robot this summer in the US and Korea, developed in collaboration with Google and powered by Gemini AI and Samsung's own models.
- Ballie will offer personalized home assistance, including adjusting lighting, managing schedules, greeting visitors, and providing styling and health advice by understanding audio and visual inputs.
- Beyond basic smart home functions, previous demonstrations suggest Ballie may also offer features like home patrolling, pet monitoring, and a front-facing projector, though detailed specifications are yet to be released.
Samsung is working on a new "home AI companion robot" that isn't just all hype and vaporware — it is slated to launch this summer.
Ballie [ball-e], according to Samsung, was developed alongside Google, allowing the AI companion robot to fulfill tasks, provide home assistance, and interact in a personalized manner — all powered by Gemini and unnamed Samsung models.