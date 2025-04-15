Summary Samsung Auto is an in-car OS that is exclusive to China, using Baidu and ICCOA standards for wired and wireless connectivity.

The interface resembles Android Auto, supports navigation, music, widgets, and Bixby as voice assistant.

It comes with a few neat features, including "Quick navigation," instant message navigation, and address recognition.

One UI 7 is rolling out, albeit slowly. Samsung 's updated mobile operating system comes with plenty of bells and whistles, but one feature is catching attention precisely because most users will never see it. It's called Samsung Auto, and it is exclusive to China.