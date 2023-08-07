Samsung was rumored to kickstart its Android 14-based One UI 6 beta program in late July. That did not happen though, with the company not mentioning anything about the next major One UI release at its foldable-focused Unpacked event either. While there's no word on when the One UI 6 beta will be out for the best Samsung phones, the Korean giant has released the August 2023 security patch for its current flagship, the Galaxy S23 series.

The hefty 1.4GB update is live in Thailand and Malaysia, but its availability should soon expand to other regions. Samsung's accompanying release notes for the AWGJ firmware don't highlight any specific changes except for mentioning device stability improvements. Given the update's size, though, it should pack some underlying changes and improvements.

With the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 launching with One UI 5.1.1, many expected Samsung to bring this minor new release to its 2023 flagship phones. However, the August 2023 update change log still mentions One UI 5.1. The firmware may include some of the new One UI 5.1.1 features, with Samsung reserving the rest for One UI 6. While there has not been any announcement, the latter's public beta program is now rumored to start sometime this month.

Besides the Galaxy S23 series, the company has rolled out the August 2023 security patch for the Galaxy S20 FE. The build carries the firmware version EWG9 and is live in Bolivia, Brazil, Guatemala, and Paraguay. Unlike the S23's update, the S20 FE's August 2023 patch is much smaller and is not expected to contain any new features or changes.

You can grab the latest firmware for your Galaxy phone from Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Galaxy S23 series

Galaxy S23: S91xBXXU3AWGJ, released August 7th

Galaxy S23+: S91xBXXU3AWGJ, released August 7th

Galaxy S23 Ultra: S91xBXXU3AWGJ, released August 7th

Galaxy S20 FE