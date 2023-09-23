Summary A leak from Samsung Argentina has revealed a marketing image of all three upcoming Galaxy-branded Fan Edition devices.

Since launching the duo of Galaxy Z foldables recently, Samsung's focus has now shifted to the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and Galaxy Buds FE.

Several Galaxy S23 FE leaks, most of them being renders, have provided a ton of details on the device's design attributes.

While Samsung only started shipping the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 last month, the company's focus has already shifted to three other products expected to break cover imminently — the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and the Galaxy Buds FE. Going by the leaks we've come across over the past couple of weeks alone, it seems like Samsung isn't really trying to hide the Fan Edition lineup's arrival, with the official launch merely being a formality at this point. We're now encountering yet another leak courtesy of Samsung Argentina, highlighting all three Fan Edition devices in all their glory.

Since the revelation comes directly from Samsung, we're not sure if this is a leak or a case of someone being overly enthusiastic at its social media or web teams. Nevertheless, this is as official as they come, and we expect to see some of these shots plastered across billboards in launch markets over the next several weeks. SamMobile claims that the image was found within the Galaxy Buds FE product page, which has since been taken down.

In what has felt like an endless stream of Galaxy S23 FE leaks, this could possibly be one of the last ones. There's no launch event scheduled just yet, though SamMobile talks about one of the images on Samsung Argentina's page, reportedly mentioning October 4 on the Galaxy S23 FE's screen. However, the site didn't publish this image and was only able to obtain the solitary marketing image (pictured above).

The October 4 launch date, if true, could clash with Google's hardware event, where the company will showcase the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and the Pixel Watch 2. Despite one of the images apparently hinting at an October 4 launch date, it's unclear if this is when the device would be available to buy/ship or if Samsung would merely reveal it then.

Leaks pertaining to the Galaxy S23 FE haven't all been marketing images such as this one, though. Support pages, certification sites, and some credible-looking renders have all contributed to our understanding of Samsung's upcoming Fan Edition smartphone. Not all of its hardware features are known just yet, though an upgraded selfie camera could be on board, with some expected compromises in the CPU department being rumored as well.

Meanwhile, we came across detailed renders of the budget-ranged Galaxy Buds FE, as well as the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the Tab S9 FE+ on separate occasions this week. Additional reporting has spilled the beans on the price tag of the low-cost earbuds, while a support document also popped up not too long ago thanks to an assist from Samsung Germany.

The heightened intensity of these so-called leaks, plus the support pages going up across multiple continents, point to the release being pretty close at this point. It's clear, though, that Samsung isn't approaching these new Fan Edition devices with the same level of secrecy as it would for the Galaxy S or Z Fold/Flip flagships.

