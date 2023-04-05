Samsung has consistently beaten Google in rolling out the latest monthly security patch for its devices. And unlike the big G, the company typically follows a set pattern, with the update usually going live at the beginning of the month or sometimes even a day or two before that. In Europe, the Galaxy S23 series was the first phone in Samsung's lineup to get the April 2023 patch. In the US, though, the Korean giant is commencing the April security patch's rollout with its 2022 foldables: the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4.

With this rollout, Samsung has again updated some of its devices to the latest monthly security patch in Europe and the US ahead of Pixels. Google should have released the April 2023 update for Pixels earlier this week, but only the security bulletin was published that day. This is the second time in a row that Google has delayed the monthly update's rollout for compatible Pixel phones.

For now, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4's April 2023 firmware is available for devices on T-Mobile's network. A wider rollout to include other carriers should begin in the coming weeks.

The April 2023 security patch from Samsung patches over 65+ security vulnerabilities, including one for the scary Exynos modem issue. Of all the patched exploits, 55 issues were from Google and 15 security flaws were Galaxy-specific.

You can find Samsung's detailed April 2023 security patch release notes here.

Below is a list of all the Samsung phones in the US that have received the April 2023 update. We will continue updating this list as and when new Galaxy devices receive the April patch.

Galaxy Z Fold 4

T-Mobile Galaxy Z Fold 4: F936U1UES2CWC9, released on April 4



Galaxy Z Flip 4