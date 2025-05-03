While most Android OEMs, like Motorola and OnePlus, rely on Google apps for most of the default experiences, Samsung continues to ship Galaxy smartphones with its own apps. And frankly, many of Samsung's apps are so good that even Google cannot match them.

That said, Samsung does not ship Galaxy phones with every app it makes. There are plenty of useful Samsung apps that many users are not aware of simply because they do not come preinstalled on their device. Here are a few Samsung apps that you will not find out of the box but are absolutely worth installing.