We should note that the company has its own problems to solve

Apple has had its yearly iPhone announcement this week, so it's only appropriate that Samsung get its own pre-buttal and rebuttal. The pre-buttal was the launch of its Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 foldable phones which attracted critical acclaim. The rebuttal? Well, that part isn't as classy.

Actually, Samsung was quite greedy with its countermessaging opportunities this week as it released this short film on the day of Apple's event:

If you can find someone who professes their love for their iPhone so convincingly, perhaps tell them to consider signing up for Central Casting.

On the social media side of things Friday, Samsung continued its assault on the iPhone with a campaign of tweets boasting about how long the brand has had folding smartphones and a 108MP smartphone camera.

At least one of these tweets was turned around for use as a Twitter ad.

Audience reaction was swift and harsh on the company with mentions of Oppo releasing a superior product as well as the fact that people just don't care about brand wars. Most damning are the dunks recalling when Samsung took down its ads chiding Apple for removing the headphone jack from its iPhones after it, too,

eventually did away with the port on later devices.

Samsung may have an indomitable lead in the foldable smartphone market right now, sure, but the fact of the matter is that foldables aren't driving upgrades on a global basis. In fact, smartphone demand is on the decline at the moment.

Maybe if Samsung found a way to produce enough of these clamshells and price them for mere hundreds of dollars would we see a paradigm shift. Until then, let's just note how Apple is doing in the US market — spectacularly.