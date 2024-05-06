Summary Despite Apple and Samsung's declining tablet sales, the companies still hold a dominant position in the market.

While Samsung shipped 6.7 million units in Q1 2024, Apple shipped 9.9 million units — both experiencing a drop.

Huawei, Lenovo, and Xiaomi are making strides in the tablet market, increasing their sales and market share.

Gone are the days when tablets merely served as a bigger version of your smartphone and offered no other noteworthy perks. The best Android tablets in the market can now potentially replace your laptop by adding proper accessories. Apple and Samsung have ruled the tablet market for many years, and their reign is expected to continue for the years ahead. If you’ve ever wondered how many tablets these two brands and other contenders sold in Q1 2024, a new report sheds light on their sales figures.

As reported by IDC, Apple maintained its position as the biggest tablet seller in Q1 2024, followed by Samsung, Huawei, and Lenovo (via SamMobile). In this quarter, 30.8 million tablet units were shipped to the market, showing a year-over-year growth of 0.5% after a two-year decline.

While tablet shipments have shown a modest increase, the sales figures reveal a shift in the market dynamics for Apple and Samsung. Samsung, for instance, shipped 6.7 million units in Q1 2024, capturing a market share of 21.7%. This is a slight decline from the 7.1 million unit sales and 23.2% market share it held in the same quarter of 2023.

Samsung and Apple are selling fewer tablets but still dominate the market

Samsung’s earnings report for Q1 2024 showed the brand has earned $51 billion, with much of it owed to Galaxy S24's staggering sales. As for the tablet segment, Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab A9, Galaxy Tab A9+, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ in the last quarter of 2023 and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) in the first quarter of 2024. The Galaxy Tab S10 tablet is also expected to launch in early 2025.

Source: IDC

Apple tablet sales figures are also tanking. According to the IDC report, Apple shipped 9.9 million tablets to the market in Q1 2024, which is 8.1 percent down from the 10.8 million units shipped in the first quarter of 2023. Apple’s market share also sits at 32 percent, over a three percent decline from 35.2 percent in Q1 2023.

While Apple and Samsung are experiencing a decline in tablet sales, other brands are making significant strides. Huawei, for instance, has seen a steady increase in its market share, shipping 2.9 million units in Q1 2024 compared to 2 million units in the same quarter of 2023. Lenovo and Xiaomi have also seen a boost in their tablet sales, indicating their dedication to capturing more market share.