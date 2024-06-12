Summary Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 & Buds 3 Pro take design cues from Apple's AirPods according to Samsung's own app, with stems and a minimalistic look.

Upgrades for Buds 3 Pro include two-tone colors, a stem-like shape, a larger battery, and advanced AI features.

It's possible these new earbuds will be announced at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10, 2024, in Paris.

After releasing the Galaxy S24 series, with models sporting iPhone-like flat sides and titanium frames, Samsung looks poised to drop another Apple-inspired product. While the iPhone maker borrowed heavily from Android at its WWDC event earlier this week, the flattery in the form of imitation runs both ways, with Android OEMs often reacting to new features and design choices from Apple as well. It appears this trend extends to the true wireless earbuds segment, as Samsung's own app has tipped the design of its upcoming Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro.

Last week, a leaked image by renowned tech insider Evan Blass gave us a glimpse of what to expect from the Pro version of the earbuds. According to Blass's Substack newsletter, the Galaxy Buds Pro will adopt a design similar to Apple's AirPods. This information has been further confirmed by one of Samsung's own apps, which lists both the Galaxy Buds 3 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in a diagnostics section, using icons with a very familiar silhouette, as spotted by @RydahDoesTech.

The Galaxy Buds 3 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are shown among other devices, along with line art images of each product. The new earbuds in the images clearly have stems, and look strikingly similar to Apple's AirPods in the minimalist representation. If there were no descriptions, you could easily take the diagrams for Apple's AirPods.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 upgrades are expected to be more than skin deep

Notably, the Buds 3 Pro will come in a two-tone color and a stem-like shape reminiscent of Apple's design, which will allow Samsung to enhance the overall quality of the products. The refined model should accommodate a larger battery, supporting new AI features for the earbuds. The Pro version is also rumored to feature significant upgrades, including Adaptive Noise Control with Adaptive EQ. Samsung may even introduce Blade Lights in this advanced model.

While there are no official release dates for the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro yet, Samsung may announce the new devices at its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10, 2024. The busy occasion scheduled to happen in Paris will most likely usher in more additions to the manufacturer's existing phones, watches, and earbuds.