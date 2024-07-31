After launching the Galaxy S24 series in January, then introducing the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, as well as new Galaxy Watches at the July Unpacked event, we thought Samsung would be done for 2024. But it seems the company has more surprises in store for us, with a new smartphone, tablet series, another foldable, and even an XR headset in the works. Here's everything we expect Samsung to launch before the end of 2024.

1 Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Source: OnLeaks/GizNext

For about four years, Samsung has launched a "Fan Edition" of its flagship phones, offering a premium experience at a budget price. In October 2023, we got the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, and the latest leaks suggest the Galaxy S24 FE is set for an October 2024 reveal. There have already been plenty of leaks about the Galaxy S24 FE, giving us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming mid-range smartphone.

The Galaxy S24 FE is expected to feature a design inspired by the flagship S24 models, with a flat back and front display, three vertical camera rings on the back, and metal rails. The front will have a 6.65-inch flat AMOLED display, up from 6.4 inches on the S23 FE, and the device will be noticeably thinner than its predecessor.

Samsung is likely to use an Exynos processor for the Galaxy S24 FE, and it could pack a larger 4,500 mAh battery compared to the vanilla S24. Some camera upgrades are also expected, such as a 50MP primary sensor, but take this with a grain of salt.

2 Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series

Following its typical 18-month release window, Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Tab S10 series alongside the Galaxy S24 FE in October 2024. As with every Samsung device release, leaks have given us a good idea of what to expect from the Tab S10 series. Interestingly, rumors suggest that Samsung could do away with the base model, releasing only the Plus and Ultra variants for the Tab S10 series.

The design isn't expected to change much from the Galaxy Tab S9 series, meaning it'll likely feature a metal body, S Pen holder, and camera rings on the back, while the Tab S10 Ultra could still have a notch. Additionally, Samsung is reportedly planning a big chipset change for the Galaxy Tab S10 series, with leaks indicating the tablets could come with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset.

There were also rumors that the series would feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, which is also set to debut in October, coinciding with the tablet's release. However, recent rumors suggest that Samsung could partner with MediaTek due to the high cost of the Snapdragon chipset. The company reportedly considered the Exynos 2500 SoC, but its yields haven't been promising, forcing Samsung to find a third-party chipset partner.

3 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim

With the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, you might have thought Samsung was done with foldables for 2024. However, it seems the company is feeling the heat from other foldable smartphone makers and is planning to release another book-style foldable in 2024.

There have been many rumors about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim (previously rumored to be called Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra), and it already looks like a solid offering compared to the current Galaxy Z Fold 6, if the rumors are true.

According to leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will be somewhere between half a millimeter to a full millimeter thinner than the Z Fold 6 and also have larger displays, addressing a common complaint from Z Fold users ever since the first generation — especially when compared to the OnePlus Open and Pixel Fold.

However, rumors suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will be limited to a few markets in Asia — specifically China and South Korea. There’s no evidence that Samsung will launch the new foldable in other global markets, but there's still hope. The foldable seems very promising on paper.

4 Android XR headset

Source: Samsung

Announced in February 2023, Samsung is expected to introduce its first mixed-reality headset in late 2024. At the end of its July Unpacked event, Samsung’s Mobile Division president TM Roh said that the company's XR platform is "coming later this year." However, rumors suggest Samsung will only showcase the developer version this fall, with the headset likely coming out in Q1 2025.

With the launch of Apple Vision Pro, Samsung must have felt the pressure, even though Apple’s headset hasn't taken off in the market. Samsung has been working with Qualcomm and Google to develop its XR headset, but its features are still uncertain, save for Google’s Project Astra.

While aspects of Astra are exciting, company leaders believe the device "isn't yet good enough to dazzle users," suggesting it may be some time before we see and use Samsung’s XR headset.

There's still plenty to come from Samsung

While Samsung may be done with most flagship devices, it still has a lot in store. The Galaxy S24 FE is rumored to truly challenge the mid-range market, while the Galaxy Tab S10 could be a game-changer for Android tablets, especially as the first flagship MediaTek-powered tablet from the brand. Which devices are you most excited to see? Would you be interested in buying Samsung’s XR headset? Let us know in the comments below.