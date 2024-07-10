Summary Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 series offers new design elements, AI features, and under-the-hood upgrades for improved functionality.

The Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro models come with ANC, ambient mode on the Pro, and customizable control features for a premium listening experience on both.

Prices for these wireless earbuds start at $180 and $250, with pre-orders available now and general availability beginning on July 24.

Samsung's Summer Unpacked event is underway, and while the highlights of the show are the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, alongside the all-new Galaxy Ring, it's time to show the South Korean tech giant's refreshed wireless earbuds some love.

Albeit similar to the AirPods, the Buds 3 series has an identity of its own, with several new design elements that Samsung hasn't experimented with in the past, paired with new Galaxy AI features and some under the hood upgrades.

The Galaxy Buds 3 series comprises the regular Buds 3 and the Buds 3 Pro, starting at $180 and $250, respectively, which makes them slightly more expensive than the Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds 2 Pro were at launch.

Before diving into the specs and features, we need to take a look at the Buds 3 series' new design.

Yes, the series does somewhat resemble Apple's AirPods, but that's not all there is to it. Apple calls its AirPods' stem... well, stem. The Buds 3 series' stems, on the other hand, are a bit more angular and sharper than Apple's offering, and hence, Samsung is calling them 'Blades.' These allow you to control the buds' volume.

We'd expect these to offer more functionality, like playing/pausing music, answering/declining calls, assistant shortcuts, and more, though Samsung didn't detail these in its press release. Samsung did, however, share information about controlling music playback with voice commands, but more on that later.

Elsewhere, the Buds 3 feature a design that looks like a lovechild between the original 1st-gen AirPods with long stems blades, and the third-gen AirPods with no silicone tips. The Buds 3 Pro, on the other hand, look identical to the Buds 3, albeit with silicone tips. Samsung says that the Buds 3 Pro with its silicone tips are better for users looking for immersive sound, while the open-type Buds 3 are better for users who prefer to use their earbuds in a variety of situations and for extended durations.

Specs and details

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Wired/Wireless Wireless Battery Life 5–6 hours (buds only, ANC on) Noise Cancellation ANC IP Rating IP57 (buds only) Charging type Wireless, USB-C fast charging Driver Size 11mm Price $180 Multipoint support Auracast Expand

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are the company's newest flagship earbuds, featuring AI smarts like interpreter mode and voice detection. With 10.5mm dynamic drivers paired with 6.1mm planar drivers, sound quality will be top-notch. But a redesign that resembles Apple's AirPods is the headlining change here, and Samsung has used this to enable new swipe and pinch gestures for the series. Wired/Wireless Wireless Battery Life 5–6 hours (buds only, ANC on) Noise Cancellation ANC, Ambient Sound IP Rating IP57 (buds only) Charging type Wireless and USB-C quick charging Driver Size 10.5mm/6.1mm Planar Price $250 Multipoint support Auracast Expand

Both the Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro feature three mics, an accelerometer, force touch and hall sensors, and voice pick-up units.

The Buds 3 Pro, however, have an additional design element that the Buds 3 misses out on. The Pro version's blades have light, which Samsung has aptly named "Blade Lights," that give an ultra-sleek and modern look to the buds. The lights' functionality is currently unknown, though they might indicate battery levels. Both the Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro are IP57 water-resistant, while their predecessors were limited to IPX2 and IPX7, respectively.

In addition to the buds themselves, Samsung has also refreshed the Buds 3 series' case, opting for a top-opening case that resembles the AirPods Pro, albeit with fewer color options and with a transparent top. While the Buds 2 series was available in Graphite, Lavender (Buds 2), Olive (Buds 2), White, and Bora Purple (Buds 2 Pro) colors, the Buds 3 series will only be available in Silver and White.

Battery life and features

The new Buds 3 series offers a smaller battery on the buds themselves, when compared to their predecessors. For reference, the Buds 2 and Buds 2 Pro both offer 61mAh cells. The Buds 3, on the other hand, features a 48mAh cell, while the Buds 3 Pro offers a 53mAh battery. The case capacity on the Buds 3 series, however, exceeds the Buds 2 series slightly at 515mAh.

Samsung says that the new series offers roughly 5–6 hours of play time with ANC on (24–30 hours with the case), and 6–7 hours of play time with ANC off (roughly 30 hours with the case). It is clear that the new Buds 3 series doesn't offer a significant boost in battery life over its predecessor, and even falls short in some aspects. We found the Buds 2 Pro's battery life to be average, and we don't expect the Buds 3 series to fare any better. With that said, the new series does have some things going for it, namely its features.

Samsung's AI push recently made its way to the tech giant's wearables. Now, it's making its way to the company's buds with the Buds 3 series. For starters, the buds will offer access to Samsung's Interpreter mode, which will live translate speech for you. "If you’re attending a class in a foreign language, you can turn on Interpreter in Listening mode on Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 with Buds3 series plugged into your ears. This will allow you to hear the lecture translated directly through your Buds, removing language barriers that may exist in your studies," wrote Samsun in its press release. While its statement here might indicate that the feature might only work with the new foldables, that's likely not the case. Fine print under Samsung's press release suggests that the feature will work when your buds are "connected to a Samsung Galaxy smartphone."

Samsung also indicated that Voice Commands should make it easier for users to control functions like playing or stopping music without manually touching the earbuds or their phone. Commands, however, will only be supported in US English and Korean at launch, and in terms of assistant support, the buds are still limited to Bixby.

The Buds 3 series also offer intelligent and automatic sound optimization, made possible by external mics that analyze surrounding noise in real time to enhance sound. Both the models offer the usual ANC and ambient mode, though the Buds 3 Pro can also make automatic adjustments to noise that is allowed to pass through with Adaptive Noise Control, Siren Detect, and Voice Detect.

Pricing and availability

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 series is available to pre-order now from Samsung.com, starting at $180 for the Buds 3 and $250 for the Buds 3 Pro. General availability starts on Wednesday, July 24 across Samsung.com, Amazon, Best Buy and via carriers. According to Samsung, those who pre-order the new series will receive a free protective Clip Case with the order.

Elsewhere, Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 are also available to pre-order today.