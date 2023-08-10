With the Samsung Unpacked hardware launch out of the way, Samsung is turning its eyes on software, but it looks like the company is experiencing issues. Samsung announced that it's launching its One UI 6 beta program, based on Android 14, on the Samsung Galaxy S23, only to remove the announcement from its website shortly after.

This isn't the first time that Samsung published and then retracted its One UI 6 announcement. Samsung Germany inadvertently leaked it earlier this month already, followed by another published and retracted announcement just a few days ago.

Based on the now-deleted press release, the program should launch for Galaxy S23 owners in the US, South Korea, and Germany. The new software offers all the goodies that Google is making available in Android 14 itself, like underlying support for a better system share sheet, more security options that will protect you from malware abusing accessibility services, and regional per-app preferences.

Samsung adds a ton of its own customizations to the new release. The company highlights a simplified design that's supposed to bring a more modern look thanks to a new default font and a redesigned quick settings panel. It's more in line with the pill-shaped redesign that Google introduced with Android 12, which Samsung only uses for the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth toggles when the quick settings are expanded. Everything else is still left with space-saving circular shape.

Source: Samsung

Samsung is also making One UI more customizable with version 6, allowing you to set different lock screens to match the current Mode or Routine you've selected — quite similar to what Apple does on iOS. A new customizable camera widget makes it possible to preselect your preferred camera mode and saving location, making it less likely that you will miss the right moment to hit the shutter while fiddling with settings. Meanwhile, Samsung Keyboard gains support for new emoji.

Samsung Galaxy S23 owners in the US, South Korea, and Germany were supposed to be able to sign up for the test now, but it might still take some time with the announcement now pulled. The sign-up isn't live in the Samsung Members app at the time of writing.

We will likely see a few betas before the stable release, with testers getting a chance to share feedback and report bugs. “Every iteration of One UI responds to the needs of our user community, and we look forward to user feedback on One UI 6 as we create a richer, more intuitive experience for all," says Janghyun Yoon, Vice President and software head of Samsung's Mobile eXperience (MX) division.

The stable One UI 6 update should start hitting Samsung phones sometime after Google releases Android 14 on its own phones, which we expect to happen as soon as mid-August (based on Android 13’s launch timing last year). With the beta continually postponed, it's unclear when exactly Samsung will follow suit, though.