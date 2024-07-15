Summary A new report suggests Samsung will make a developer version of its upcoming XR headset available in October 2024, but a public version is not expected until 2025.

Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm are collaborating on the XR headset. The project has seemingly faced delays in its efforts to compete with Apple Vision Pro.

Despite low interest in XR and VR products, hopes remain high for the implementation of AI like Google's Project Astra in upcoming devices.

At the Galaxy Unpacked event last week, Samsung unveiled its new foldables and wearables. However, as with every Unpacked event recently, Samsung had a surprise announcement in store for us. Towards the end of the keynote, Samsung's Mobile Division president, TM Roh, announced that the company's new XR platform is "coming later this year." A new report has now provided more details on the potential launch timeline for this Android-based XR headset from Samsung.

According to a report from Business Insider, Samsung will only be releasing a developer version of its new headset in October 2024, while the consumer version is now slated for March 2025. Codenamed "Moohan," Samsung's headset was initially planned for launch in Q1 2024 to compete with the Apple Vision Pro, but the release date has been pushed back, and it now appears the device will only arrive in Q1 2025.

Samsung could also develop AR glasses with Google

First announced in February 2023, Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm have been collaborating on an XR headset for some time, but the development process has faced delays. The device launch has been pushed back multiple times, and company leaders are concerned that the headset "isn't yet good enough to dazzle users." Google, lately, has been regrouping people on the Android XR project to accelerate progress, according to the report.

Despite the delays, the report indicates that Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm remain committed to the XR headset project. There is even internal speculation that Samsung may be the first to develop AR glasses integrated with Google's software. However, there is currently no information on what the upcoming devices will do, how they'll look, or if there will be a public showcase this year.

Despite significant investments in XR and VR products, things remain tough for big tech companies due to low interest and sales. Reports suggest that sales for devices like Apple Vision Pro will remain lower than expected despite packing all the top-end specs and features, although it could also be due to its high price. It appears people are currently hesitant to invest in such products, but Google's Project Astra still has our hopes high for such upcoming devices.