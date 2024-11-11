Key Takeaways One UI 7 beta could go live in the third week of November.

The beta might be initially limited to South Korea and the US.

Samsung is preparing for some big changes with its next Android skin.

The wait for a One UI 7 beta for Galaxy owners has been a long one, with Samsung moving away from its typical release schedule this year as it works on a big revamp of its Android skin. One UI 7’s stable release is scheduled to arrive in early 2025 alongside the Galaxy S25, with a beta program set to start by year’s end. You might not have to wait that long though, with the first One UI 7 beta seemingly releasing in the third week of November.

Multiple rumors claim the One UI 7 public beta program should start by mid-November. Now, a new leak provides a more precise timeframe, suggesting the beta will start "next week, after November 17th." The claim comes from renowned Samsung leaker @UniverseIce.

Like before, the first One UI 7 beta will only be available in South Korea and the United States. Samsung should expand the beta program to more countries with the second firmware, which should hopefully drop before the end of 2024. The Galaxy S24 series should be the first to get the One UI 7 public beta, following which Samsung should expand the program to its previous flagship devices.

In a follow-up post on X, the leaker posted a photo that appears to show the brightness and volume sliders in One UI 7's redesigned Quick Settings panel.

One UI 7 should be worth the wait

Jules Wang / AP

The long wait for Samsung to roll out a beta Android 15-based One UI 7 firmware for its flagship Galaxy devices has been frustrating. To make matters worse, OnePlus has already released the stable OxygenOS 15 for its current flagship, the OnePlus 12. Nothing, Xiaomi, and other Android makers have also rolled out public beta builds of their skin based on Android 15 for their premium devices.

Samsung is the only outlier. However, if the leaked One UI 7 hands-on videos and screenshots are anything to go by, the wait should be worth it. Samsung's upcoming Android skin will focus on one-hand use and smoothness, with the new system animations apparently delivering iPhone-like fluidity.

Galaxy AI should also gain new features, including the ability to summarize unread notifications to let you quickly catch up on them.