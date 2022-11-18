Samsung continues to show pretty much everybody else how updates are meant to be done, and the company's phones and tablets have been among the first few Android devices to receive Android 13, hot on the heels of Google’s own Pixel phones. It seems that the South Korean smartphone manufacturer has no intention of resting on its laurels and now plans to engage in a battle of one-upmanship... with itself. The company recently expressed its desire to roll out next year's Android 14 updates even quicker than it delivered Android 13 and its highly customizable One UI 5 to Samsung users around the world.

Samsung’s One UI 5 rollout beat Google to supporting Unicode 15 emoji, and it recently arrived on the budget segment Galaxy A52, just days after the flagship Galaxy S22 series received the update. The company reports that most other devices, like the Galaxy A32 and Tab S7, should be updated by year-end (via 9to5Google).

Samsung says it plans to outdo itself and deliver Android 14 updates even faster in 2023. We don't get a lot of specifics about how it intends to do that, but there's talk about working with Google and making the most of user feedback to fulfill its promise with (what could be) One UI 6. The company brags a little about how fast its team took got One UI 5 put together after Google released Android 13 — much faster than other Android OEMs and even Samsung’s previous software updates.

The timely and rapid release of One UI 5 updates speaks volumes about Samsung’s commitment to keeping its devices running the latest software. Even if it falls slightly short of this goal of faster Android 14 updates, it's hard to be disappointed with these efforts.