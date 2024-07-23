Summary Samsung is focusing on creating dedicated "AI phones" with entirely new designs, moving beyond traditional smartphones.

Company's TM Roh mentioned that the majority of research and development is dedicated to AI phones, but details are scarce.

Samsung is investing heavily in AI phones and Android XR headset, preparing to launch innovative products in the future.

Like every other Android smartphone maker out there, Samsung is focusing on integrating AI into its products. The company debuted its 'Galaxy AI' features with the Galaxy S24 series earlier this year and introduced new features with the launch of its new foldables this month. However, that isn't enough for Samsung as the company is reportedly focusing on dedicated "AI phones" that may look entirely different from today's smartphones.

The report comes from the Australian Financial Review (via GSMArena), which spoke with Samsung's TM Roh about the company's next goal: AI phones. Roh explained that Samsung is dedicating the "lion’s share" of its research and development to AI phones. He also mentioned that these AI phones may be "radically different from Samsung’s existing phones."

However, besides this, Roh didn't reveal any specifics about what these AI phones will do or when they will launch.

The specifics and launch timeline of these AI phones are unclear

The idea of an AI phone isn't new. Many companies have experimented with dedicated AI hardware but without success. Companies like Rabbit and Humane have tried building "AI phones," but the response has been poor, to say the least. On the contrary, adding AI features to existing smartphones has proven popular among consumers. The Galaxy AI, which was a key highlight of the Galaxy S24 series, was a major factor in driving the sales of the new smartphone series.

Despite this, Samsung is keen on making "AI phones," and with Roh stating that these devices could be "radically different," the so-called phones might be something entirely new. It seems Samsung wants to move beyond traditional slab phones and foldables into uncharted territory and is investing heavily in this direction.

Along with "AI phones," Samsung is also working on an Android XR headset, a product we haven't seen from the company yet. So, you can expect to see plenty of "first-ever" products from the tech giant in the coming years.