Key Takeaways Samsung is offering free screen replacements for Galaxy devices with green line issues until December 31, 2024.

The program is only live in India and applies to selected Galaxy models.

Your device must not have any physical or liquid damage to be eligible.

In April this year, a software update from Samsung caused a persistent green line to appear on some of its Galaxy devices. This led the company to provide a one-time free screen replacement to affected customers, at least in one country. However, the program was only valid for a short while. With more Galaxy users complaining of random green lines appearing on their phone's display, Samsung is again offering a free screen replacement for them.

Samsung initially provided free screen replacement for the Galaxy S21 and S22 series to affected customers in India until April 30, 2024. A few weeks later, it extended the program to September 30, 2024. The company is extending the deadline again and will replace the display of phones affected by a green line issue until December 31, 2024.

While the problem affects almost all Galaxy phones with an OLED screen, Samsung's free replacement program only applies to some of its high-end devices.

There are other criteria the device must meet to be eligible. It is okay if your device is out of warranty, but it must not have any physical or liquid damage. You must also have the original invoice; otherwise, Samsung may refuse to replace the screen. In some cases, the company might also swap your phone's battery with a new one while replacing the screen.

Reach out to Samsung if you cannot get a free screen replacement

Some users report that Samsung's authorized service centers have refused to replace their phone's screen for free for the green line issue. If you are in a similar situation, try contacting Samsung support for assistance.

Samsung is not the only company that provides free screen replacement for the green line issue to its affected customers. OnePlus was the first to do this in August 2023, offering a lifetime screen warranty on all affected devices. It also provides discount vouchers for affected OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 9 devices, giving users a fair value of their phone's value.

Like Samsung, though, OnePlus' screen replacement program only applies to affected devices in India. This is despite the green line problem affecting devices worldwide. Still, you can try your luck by contacting your local Samsung support and asking for a free screen replacement for the issue.