Although Samsung's Galaxy A-series targets all sorts of price points and specs, not all phones are made available in every market. While we here in the US have access to the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A13 — both of which make for some of the best budget Android phones around — other models, such as the Galaxy A33, remain exclusive to other regions. Today, Samsung is expanding the A-series in the US with an all-new model destined to sway some budget-conscious buyers.

The Galaxy A23 5G is available starting today, priced at just $300. At that price, it slots perfectly above the $250 Galaxy A13 while also beating out the Galaxy A53's $450 MSRP. On paper, it's a worthy upgrade over the A13, which any A-series shopper should consider before choosing the cheaper model.

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Storage 64GB, expandable up to 1TB RAM 4GB Display 6.6" FHD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate Cameras 50MP wide with OIS, 5MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth, 2MP macro, 8MP selfie Software One UI, Android 12 Battery 5,000mAh

As is often the case with Samsung's phones, the display is the star of the show here. It's a massive 6.6" FHD+ LCD panel, which, on its own, sounds unremarkable on paper. The real highlight is its refresh rate — up to 120Hz, providing a smoother experience than what you'll find on the A13's 90Hz display. For some, the improved screen might be worth the $50 upgrade on its own, but thankfully, it's not the only reason to upgrade to the A23.

It's powered by a Snapdragon 695, and while that might not be Qualcomm's most powerful mobile processor, it should include some solid improvements over the Dimensity 700 chipset found in the A13. Although performance on that phone was far from bad, this chip should provide faster app loading times, improved gameplay, and longer battery life. Despite the upgrade to 120Hz, the 5,000mAh battery should get you through a full day of usage — and potentially, well into another.

Aside from the processor, the Galaxy A23 includes 64GB of (expandable!) storage. It might not sound like much, but that microSD card slot means everything. And although the company didn't specify its RAM allotment, the specs published in August mention 4GB of RAM with this version. That makes sense — after all, the A53 includes 6GB of RAM.

The back of the phone includes a 50MP main sensor with OIS, paired with a 5MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP macro and depth lenses. That sounds awfully familiar to what's included on the A13, with the addition of that ultra-wide sensor. We'll have to get the camera in our hands to see exactly how it shoots, but if it's anything like Samsung's previous budget phone, expect some solid photography from the primary camera and poor results from the rest. Up front, you'll find an 8MP lens for selfies.

The Galaxy A23 5G is available now through AT&T, T-Mobile, and on Samsung's website for $300. It's only available in black, so anyone looking for a colorful budget device will have to settle for some accessories. At $300, it's an easy upgrade over the A13, though, with the A53 currently available for just $350, it could be a difficult choice for Samsung fans.