Samsung's recent problems haven't been isolated to throttled phone and device performance in some models and getting delisted from Geekbench. At a shareholder meeting held on March 16, the company acknowledged Game Optimization Service (GOS) performance issues and addressed issues it has been experiencing with sub-5nm process foundry yield rates.

Samsung's Device Experience CEO, JH Han, and Devices Solutions division CEO Kyehyun Kyung found themselves in the hot seat at the meeting, reports DigiTimes, with Han addressing GOS and Kyung the slow yield rates. Han reportedly apologized and admitted the company didn't understand the nature of customer concerns about game processing speeds.

Meanwhile, in his address, Kyung said the firm is working on the issue with process yield rates for sub-5nm chips — but as he explained, creating chips in a foundry is complex, and that complexity means it's just going to take longer to make all the necessary improvements. DigiTimes also reports that Samsung's foundry currently has just a 35% yield for Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 — a chip used in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

If foundry issues continue, Samsung's rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which reportedly has better yield rates, could potentially end up getting Qualcomm's business. That said, a decision of that magnitude has yet to be made.

