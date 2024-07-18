Summary Samsung acquires UK-based Oxford Semantic Technologies, enhancing its AI capabilities with cutting-edge knowledge representation tools.

The collaboration aims to improve personalized AI experiences across Samsung's devices, from smartphones to home appliances.

Knowledge graphs store user behaviors for improved understanding, which could enable Galaxy AI to anticipate needs and offer tailored suggestions.

Samsung hasn't shied away from acquiring other companies to improve its products and services. It acquired Dacor back in 2016, followed by Harman International to beef up its audio and connected car tech.

In 2019, the South Korean tech giant got its hands on Israel-based company Corephotonics for roughly $155 million, best known for developing powerful lenses with optical zoom. Now, it appears as though Samsung intends to beef up several of its AI offerings by acquiring a startup that specializes in knowledge graph technology.

The tech giant announced in a new blog the acquisition of UK-based Oxford Semantic Technologies, established in 2017. The startup specializes in the areas of "knowledge representation and semantic reasoning," and this isn't its first hurrah with Samsung.

The two have collaborated on various projects since 2018. However, with the startup now under its wings, Samsung will be able to employ a range of the startups' tools to better its services, like its RDFox reasoning engine. Specifically designed for edge devices, the engine can transform an organization's data into a machine-readable format, which should in turn help Samsung improve its AI models’ capabilities.

Its knowledge graph capabilities can store information in a way that resembles how "humans acquire, remember, recall and reason over knowledge," reads Samsung's blog post. By storing data this way, the technology can better understand user behavior, and as such, "it is considered one of the key technologies for realizing more sophisticated and personalized AI solutions," for the tech giant's range of products, from its current-gen flagship smartphones to its TVs and home appliances.

Imagine your daily smartphone usage habits, including the apps you use, what duration you use them for, what music you like, etc. Knowledge graphs can store this information, and essentially connect the dots between them. Having that understanding, an upgraded version of Galaxy AI might be able to anticipate your needs and give you personalized suggestions, like opening the news app for you at a specific time during the day, proactively suggesting playing music when it detects you're at the gym, or playing a podcast during your commute back from work.

Potential Galaxy AI boost incoming?

Google is making strides with Gemini, and although we haven't personally seen Apple Intelligence in action, the Cupertino-based tech giant's WWDC presentation gave us a good idea of its prowess. This could be Samsung's attempt at upgrading its own suite of features, considering that it still relies on Google for some of its top AI features. Combining its user experience expertise with the startup's tools could be a way for the South Korean tech giant to create personalized experiences across its lineup of devices and services.

"As global consumers realize their growing need for more personalized AI experiences, the acquisition of Oxford Semantic Technologies will further boost Samsung’s strong capabilities in knowledge engineering," said Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun, CTO of Samsung Electronics. "This acquisition is another important step forward as we strive to deliver tailor-made AI experiences built upon our hallmark technological innovation."

Oxford Semantic Technologies, on the other hand, also sees this as a win-win partnership, where it can receive resources as part of a larger group to further develop and better its technology.