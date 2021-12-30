As the onslaught of Galaxy S21 FE leaks continues, it looks like Samsung can’t help but join in itself. Less than a week before the official launch, the company has revealed a bunch of cases for the upcoming device.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Transparent Standing case
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Transparent case
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Thin Strap case
The listings have been spotted on Samsung Hungary (check the Támogatás tab), with a total of fifteen Galaxy S21 FE cases across five main types showing in the search results (per GalaxyViliga). Two of the case types — Transparent case and Transparent Standing case — are colorless and, well, transparent, while the others (Thin Strap, Smart Clear View, and Silicone cases) are color-matched to the phone. The Thin Strap case is also see-through (except for the strap), the Smart Clear View case shows useful information through a clear window, and the Silicone case is the most standard of the bunch. All three case types are shown in black, olive, lavender, and white, except the Silicone case, which appears to have an extra orange color option.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Smart Clear View case
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Silicone case black
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Silicone case orange
As of the time of writing, the listings have not yet been taken down, but it seems you can’t purchase any of the cases just yet.

There's only a week to go until the full unveiling of the Galaxy S21 FE, although there's really not much left to reveal given how many leaks we've seen up to this point. We already know what it looks like, how much it will cost and what color options will be available, and that it will likely run Android 12 out of the box. We also know all of its specs and features. As if all of that wasn't enough, we've also seen a hands-on video with an early production unit. In spite of all the leaks, we're still excited to see what the S21 FE can do in terms of performance. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was an absolute beast, so its successor has a lot to live up to.

