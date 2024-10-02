Key Takeaways Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A16 is reported to offer 6 years of OS updates, paired with a screen size bump.

The device will reportedly be available in 4G and 5G versions, and finally with a IP54 rating.

Both 4G and 5G A16 models will feature a 5,000mAh battery, 4GB RAM,128GB storage, and a triple camera setup, all housed in a slimmer form than the Galaxy A15.

While all eyes are on Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 series, which is shaping up to be a solid upgrade in the RAM, camera, and chip departments, Samsung's low to mid-range line of A-series devices is set to gain a solid addition too, which will precede 2025's S25.

December 2023-released Galaxy A15's successor, the Galaxy A16, is poised to be released roughly around the same time, potentially sooner, and if leaks are to be believed, the device will offer a whopping six years of OS updates.

Sam Insider has come across a European retailer's listing for the upcoming device that leaves no spec to the imagination. For starters, the device will be available in 4G and 5G variants, with the only difference between the two models being the 5G connectivity (duh) and a chip bump for the 5G model.

A significant upgrade over last year's Galaxy A15 is the Galaxy A16's reported 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. For reference, the A15 housed a 6.5-inch display. Both models are expected to retain their 90Hz refresh rate, 2,340 x 1,080 pixel resolution and 800 nits peak brightness. Elsewhere, while the Galaxy A15 had no IP rating, potential buyers can expect the A16 to feature an IP54 rating, making the smartphone resistant to dust and water splashes. With IP54, using your device in heavy rain or underwater in a swimming pool is still a big no-no.

Similar specs with a slimmer silhouette

According to the leaked specs, the 4G and 5G A15 models will house different chips, with the former running on a MediaTek Helio G99 (same as its predecessor) and the latter on an Exynos 1330, previously seen on the Samsung Galaxy M14.

On the rear, the upcoming device's 50MP main, 5MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro camera setup looks identical to its predecessor, at least on paper, and battery capacity and charging specs appear unchanged too — 5,000mAh and 25W wired, respectively. What's impressive, however, is that Samsung seems to have fit an equal spec'd battery and cameras in an overall slimmer frame. The upcoming device is reported to measure 7.9mm in thickness, making it .5mm thinner than its predecessor.

Both the 4G and 5G models will come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card.