Samsung 65W Trio Adapter $30 $60 Save $30 This Samsung charger offers up to 65W of power, making it a great option if you're looking for a device that easily charges laptops, tablets, and smartphones. While it typically costs $59.99, it can now be had for much less, coming in at just $30.49 for a limited time. $30 at Amazon

There are a lot of great charging solutions on the market. But if you're looking for a charger that's going to be great for all your devices, then this Samsung Trio wall adapter is going to be a fantastic option. Not only do you get a no-nonsense design, but you also get three charging ports, which is perfect if you're looking to charge three devices at once. The charger also supports charging speeds up to 65W, which means you can charge smartphone, along with larger devices like laptops and tablets.

While this wall charger typically comes priced at $59.99, it can now be had for much less. If you're quick enough, you're going to be able to snag this charger for 49% off, bringing the price down to its lowest yet at just $30.49. Of course, since you're buying from Amazon, you're going to get other added benefits as well, like fast shipping and easy returns. Just make sure to purchase this charger while you can, because at this price it won't be around for long.

What's great about this Samsung 65W Trio Adapter?

It can be hard to get excited about a charger, but this Samsung model gives a lot of reasons. Perhaps the most important thing is going to be charging speed. This charger manages to reach up to 65W, which is impressive. With this kind of power, you have the ability to easily and quickly charge any smartphone on the market. Furthermore, since you're getting more power, you can also top up larger device too, like laptops and tablets.

Of course, you don't need to worry, as small accessories like headphones and earbuds can be charged with this device as well. When it comes to ports, you get two USB-C and one USB-A port. One of the USB-C ports has a maximum charging capacity of 65W, while the second one can charge up to 25W. The USB-A port is also pretty quick as well, with a max charging speed of 15W. While this might not be the most powerful, it's certainly a great option if you're looking for something made by Samsung.

Just be sure to grab it while you can, because at this price, it won't be around for long. Or if you're looking for something that's going to be better for you when you're on the go, you might want to take a look at some of our best power bank recommendations. These devices will keep your devices powered even when a AC outlet isn't available.