There are a number of good reasons to get a new TV, whether it be because you want a better picture, more convenient smart features, or your old one finally kicked the bucket. But there's one great reason to get a new TV right now: retailers are offering big discounts ahead of the big game. The ultra-slim S95B 4K TV from Samsung, for example, is 40% off right now. It has a 65-inch OLED panel, with tons of cutting-edge features and technology packed into an ultra-slim frame. And you can pick one up today for just $1,800.

Why you should buy the Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV

Picture this: you're throwing a party to watch a certain major football game that is coming up in early February, and you invite all of your friends over for food, fun, and drinks. You turn the TV on to catch the pregame activities, and your guests instantly notice your new TV. How it appears impossibly thin, measuring just 1.6 inches deep. How bright and crisp the colors are, thanks to Samsung's mix of OLED tech and AI image processing. And how smooth the 4K video seems at 120Hz. "Wow, the game is going to look incredible on this TV," someone comments. "Yes it will," you reply with a sheepish grin.

Ok, so you probably shouldn't buy a TV to impress your friends, but if you're going to get one anyway, why not get one that you'll really enjoy and be proud of? In addition to the features mentioned above, the S95B also includes Samsung's Tizen OS smart suite, which offers a large selection of apps and games, and it's compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant devices. It's also great for gaming, with low input lag and 4 HDMI 2.1 ports that support high-bandwidth devices like the PS5, and the built-in speakers are surprisingly competent.

This isn't one of those huge LED TVs you get on sale during Black Friday. This is a premium OLED TV that happens to be heavily discounted right now. There's a big difference. If you're in the market for a new TV, and this set is anywhere near your price range, the Samsung S95B should be at the top of your list.