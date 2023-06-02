Source: Samsung Samsung QN90B Neo QLED TV $1600 $2600 Save $1000 Samsung's premium Neo QLED 4K smart TVs offer an incredible viewing experience, whether it be movies, TV, or gaming. The price tag can be hard to digest, but thanks to this late Memorial Day deal, you can get $1,000 off the 65-inch model. For the price, there's no denying that this is one of the best smart TVs you can grab right now. $1600 at Samsung

While it may feel like you need some sort of science degree to shop Samsung's 4K TVs, rest assured the brand just likes to use big words to get their point across. However, their extensive use of the term Quantum doesn't detract from the fact that they offer some of the best smart TVs on the market. A fact that rings true even more so with their premium Neo QLED Series 4K smart TVs, which aim to take your viewing experience to the next level. The price of one of these displays may send you there as well, but thankfully Samsung's running a late Memorial Day deal that takes $1,000 off the 65-inch option and drops it down to one of its best prices ever.

Why the Samsung Neo QLED 65-inch 4K Smart TV is worth your money

There's a lot of different technology out there that claims to offer the best image quality possible, but Samsung's line of Neo QLED 4K smart TVs use some seriously cool tech to back their claims up. Using Quantum Mini LEDs, these displays dynamically adjust color and contrast across the screen to deliver the best picture possible. Samsung's Neo Quantum Processor 4K works in tandem with the Mini LED display to intelligently analyze what you're watching and optimize it, actively adjusting settings like brightness, contrast, and color temperature to improve the image quality.

Speaking of image quality, Samsung's Neo QLED displays support three versions of HDR — HDR10+ Adaptive, HDR10+ gaming, and their special Quantum HDR 32X — to produce extremely vivid colors and contrast. That Quantum HDR 32X works particularly well with the Quantum Dot technology these TVs feature, which can produce 100% color volume to display over a billion different colors. Paired with Samsung's Real Depth Enhancer tech, which adjusts foreground contrast automatically to make images feel more "real," your favorite movies, games, and TV shows will look better than you ever could have imagined.

We mention games because one of the coolest aspects of Samsung's Neo QLED displays is the inclusion of the Gaming Hub, where you can actually stream Xbox games directly to the TV without the need for an Xbox console. You'll have to sign up for the Xbox game pass and grab a controller separately if you don't have one, but combined, these are a fraction of the cost of an actual Xbox Series S or X. And even if you already have one of Microsoft's consoles, or if you plan to hook up a PlayStation 5 or PC, then you'll be happy to know these TVs support AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro to reduce latency and tearing to deliver smooth gameplay with HDR visuals.

For $2,600, it's easy to scoff at Samsung's Neo QLED 65-inch 4K smart TV. It's an expensive display, but it's at that price for a reason — it's one of the best smart TVs you can grab. The image quality is second-to-none, plus smart features like free TV channels with Samsung TV Plus and built-in workouts with Samsung Health only add to the experience it offers. At $1,600, you shouldn't even bother looking at other smart TVs in this price range. Just grab it now while you can.