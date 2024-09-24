Samsung Pro Plus microSD card $30 $68 Save $38 If you're the owner of a relatively recent flagship smartphone and want to make sure you're getting the highest speeds out of your expanded storage, consider the Samsung Pro Plus. It exceeds all the qualifications required for the V30 and A2 standards, and each size performs similarly well, which isn't always the case with high-capacity microSD cards. And now it can be had for far below its original retail for a limited time. $30 at Best Buy

There are a lot of different microSD cards that are on the market right now. And to be frank, it can be quite confusing when it comes to buying one that's compatible with your device. Sure, they're all going to work, but some are going to offer different performance numbers. Of course, you'll need to make sure your device can handle such speed, and that also again makes things complicated as well. Of course, if you're someone that's just looking to a grab a card and not worry about lackluster performance, this Samsung Pro Plus microSD is going to be a great option.

The Pro Plus card can deliver when it comes to performance, with read speeds up to 160/MB/s and write speeds that top out at 120MB/s. This is great if you need extra storage in your smartphone or tablet, and it can also be fantastic for gaming handhelds, drones, and even action cameras too. Of course, the price is usually going to be on the high side with these performance cards, but we've found a deal so good that you won't want to pass it up. For a limited time, you can score this 512GB microSD card for just $30, which is 56% off its retail price.

What's great about this Samsung Pro Plus microSD card?

When it comes to the specifications, you're getting a 512GB microSD with plenty of performance thanks to its fast read and write speeds that top out at 120MB/s. The card is a U3 Class 10 rated card that will let you shoot and record 4K footage without any issues. Now, depending on the quality, shooting times may vary, but you can see that Samsung states you'll get up to 30 hours of 4K footage and take over 200,000 images at the same quality as well.

As stated before, not only is this card great for use in smartphones and tablets, but it's also perfect for use in gaming handhelds and action cameras as well. And if you're worried about reliability, Samsung offers some of the best memory devices that you can buy. And if that doesn't bring any peace of mind, you'll also get a 10-year warranty with this microSD card as well. So if you've been looking to stock up on storage, now's going to be a great time. Just be sure to pick this deal up from Best Buy while you still can.