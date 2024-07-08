Get it while you still can Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event won't just bring us the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 — it'll bring a new wave of wearables, including the first ever Galaxy Ring. If you're all in on the company's next set of hardware, you can take $50 off when you make an eligible reservation right now. That's no commitment, no money down — just register with a working email address before July 10. So even if you're not sold on one quite yet, sign up today. Reserve now at Samsung

This is it, your final call to sign up and get the $50 credit towards your next Samsung phone purchase. If you haven't heard already, Samsung will be unveiling its next foldables phones on July 10 during its Unpacked event. While the brand hasn't officially shared what's to come, we expect the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 to make an appearance, alongside some new accessories as well.

What's important here is that Samsung is offering a $50 credit towards the purchase of whatever is coming if you register ahead of the event. Now, in addition to the credit, the brand is also offering some more incentives when signing up, like a chance to win a Samsung credit worth $5,000. So if you haven't already, now is going to be your last shot at snagging this awesome promotion before it's gone.

This is an event you won't want to miss

Now, if you've never done this before, we've got your back. You'll simply need to head to the Samsung sign-up page and get yourself registered. The best part about all of this is that Samsung isn't asking for much here, and just needs your first and last name, along with an email address.

Once complete, you'll receive a confirmation email and then, all you have to do is wait until the day of the event. And when pre-orders open, you'll be able to apply the promotional credit towards your purchase and also take advantage of any other exclusive offers that may be available.

What's great about purchasing through Samsung is that you'll have the most choices, with the ability to buy phones unlocked or with your preferred carrier. Of course, this offer is going to be while supplies last, so once pre-orders open, you're going to want to be quick.