Take 53% off Samsung T5 EVO SSD $200 $425 Save $225 If you've been looking for a portable and affordable 4TB SSD, this Samsung T5 Evo is going to be a great option. The drive is now 53% off its original retail price, falling to just $199.99 for a limited time. $200 at Amazon

Look, we've seen some amazing promotions over the past couple of months, but this discount on Samsung's T5 EVO portable SSD has got to be one of the best deals of the summer. While the previous deal on this drive at the beginning of August was a scorcher, this deal is even better. Not only are you getting a lot of storage space with 4TB, but you're also getting a red-hot discount that knocks over 50% off the original retail price, dropping it down to just $199.99 for a limited time when you pick it up from Amazon.

Related Best external hard drives and SSDs for Chromebooks in 2024 Expand your Chromebook's storage externally with one of these great drives

What's great about Samsung's T5 EVO portable SSD?

Not only are you going to get massive amounts of storage with this drive, but you're also going to get pretty good performance here as well, with the T5 EVO delivering sequential read speeds of up to 460MB/s. This is the perfect drive if you're looking to back up any devices that you have on hand, like smartphones, tablets, laptops and even game consoles.

Since this drive is an SSD, it does also provide some natural protection against life's minor accidents, with protection from small drops up to six feet and being immune to performance changes from bumps that you might encounter every day. And you also get security here as well with AES 256-bit encryption that can keep your files safe when you need to.

Naturally, Samsung also has some built-in features as well that help you get the most from this drive, like the brand's Dynamic Thermal Guard technology that provides the most consistent performance, so you can expect a seamless experience every single time you use the drive. And if all of that wasn't enough, you get a three-year warranty on the drive to cover any kinds of defects.

So get this deal while you can. It is one of the best storage deals we've seen in a while and comes from a reputable brand that does great things with memory and storage. And if you're looking for some other great deals, we think some of these last-minute back-to-school deals are worth taking a look too.