Key Takeaways Samsung adds Generative AI wallpapers to its 2024 Smart TVs for personalized customization.

Users can create 4K images based on input and access themes like 'Happy Holidays' via Ambient Mode.

The feature will first roll out in select regions, including South Korea, North America, and Europe.

It's 2024, and AI is being integrated into almost everything — from texting apps to cars and even smartwatches. Now, Samsung is bringing AI to its Smart TVs as well. Following the first-ever One UI update for select models earlier this month, Samsung is rolling out a new feature for its 2024 flagship Smart TVs that allows users to create Generative AI Wallpapers.

Related How to turn off voice commands on your Samsung TV Samsung TVs offer three voice assistants, all of which can be disabled

Samsung first announced this feature during its Developer Conference on October 3, 2024, and it's now rolling out to 2024 Neo QLED and QLED models. This feature works just as expected, using Generative AI to create 4K images based on user input. According to Samsung, this will give users the ability to customize their TVs in a way that "truly reflects their style."

You can now use Generative AI wallpapers on Samsung Neo QLED and QLED TVs

Close

This feature will be available through Ambient Mode on Samsung smart TVs. To use it, simply navigate to the Ambient Mode menu, select the button, and choose from themes like 'Happy Holiday' or 'Party.' A selection of AI-generated wallpapers will then appear, allowing users to pick their favorites. In addition to these custom AI wallpapers, Ambient Mode will also display useful information such as weather updates, news, and the time.

For now, Samsung says that the AI wallpaper feature will be limited to South Korea, North America, and Europe. The rollout is set to begin later this month, with plans to expand availability to more regions in 2025. Interestingly, Samsung's smart TVs aren't the first to introduce Generative AI wallpapers. Google first rolled out this feature with the launch of the Google TV Streamer, expanding it to all Chromecast and Google TV devices earlier this month.

Personally, I've always appreciated how smart TVs showcase beautiful photography from around the world. However, Gen AI wallpapers offer something different — giving users the ability to fully customize the images displayed on their TVs the way they want. This is especially useful for seasonal events like Halloween or Christmas, allowing for personalized, themed wallpapers that suit the occasion.