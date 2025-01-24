Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Single $17 $60 Save $43 You can't go wrong with Samsung's official 15W charger, as it's one of the few options that will wirelessly charge your Galaxy S22 at its top speed. At $60, it's not the cheapest option, and you'll have to consider whether the premium is worth paying for to get a slightly higher charging speed. That being said, for this price, you'll get a wall charger and a cable in the box. Lastly, keep in mind its flat design will make it harder to use your phone while charging. If you already have a compatible fast charging adapter at home, you can save $20 by buying the cable-only version. $17 at Best Buy

It's not often that you can find good deals on first party accessories. But if you're looking for a wireless charger to pair with your new Galaxy S25 purchase, then we think this one should be at the top of your list.

The Samsung 15W wireless charger is not only compact, but it also packs quite a punch, delivering up to 15W with compatible phones. Perhaps the best part is that this wireless charging pad is just $17 at Best Buy, which is 72% off its original retail price. So get it while supplies last.

What's great about Samsung's 15W wireless charger?

The great thing about this charger is that it keeps things simple. You get a single pad that's good for charging compatible wireless products up to 15W. Furthermore, it also comes with an adapter and USB cable, so you can achieve the best charging speeds without buying anything extra.

The wireless charging pad may look basic, but it also houses LED lights that can show you the charging status of your device. The cool thing is that you can also dim the brightness of the LED lights if you're not a fan. Overall, not a bad accessory if you're looking to go with something made by Samsung.

And with the upcoming release of the Galaxy S25, it's the perfect time to pick one up. Just be sure to grab it while you can because this is a clearance item and supplies are going to be limited. Just in case you want to take a look at some other options, these are some other wireless chargers that we'd recommend.