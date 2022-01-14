When it comes to flagship-tier Android tablets, there aren't a lot of options available. Samsung is pretty much the only brand keeping this segment alive, with its Tab S series tablets specifically. The year-old Galaxy Tab S7 lineup comprises some of the best premium Android tablets around and Samsung is just about to give it an update with the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 series. With specs and photos leaked recently, we already knew plenty about the tablets, but a big new leak from Winfuture leaves almost nothing for Samsung to surprise us with.

The Korean tech giant will launch three tablets in the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup: S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra. The Galaxy Tab S8 will be the smallest of them, sporting an 11-inch LTPS TFT display with 2560 x 1600 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It'll also get a smaller 8,000 mAh battery due to its small form factor.

Next up in the lineup is the Galaxy Tab S8+, which sits in the middle with its 12.7-inch Super AMOLED panel, refresh rate of 120Hz, and a screen resolution of 2800 x1752. The battery on the Tab S8+ is naturally a little larger with a 10,090 mAh cell.

The biggest of the lot is the S8 Ultra, rocking a whopping 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display — it's even got a notch to house the cameras. The screen has a resolution of 2960 x 1848 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. There's an 11,200 mAh battery inside; the largest of them all.

Each model in the Galaxy S8 lineup shares a number of similarities. All three tablets are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with the Adreno 730 GPU. In terms of software, the Galaxy Tab S8 trio runs Android 11 with Samsung's One UI 4.1 on top. The back of these tablets houses a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and 6MP ultra-wide. On the front, the Tab S8 will have a 12 MP selfie cam, whereas the Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra will have dual 12+12MP front-facing cameras. The displays are protected with the five-year-old Gorilla Glass 5.

Taking care of your entertainment, Samsung will provide quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Samsung DeX and S Pen support are also on the list, something you get with most of Samsung's tablets. Connectivity options include a USB-C port, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and optional 5G. Both face and fingerprint unlocking methods will also be available to users.

The Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ will be available in two variants: 8+128GB and 8+256GB, while the S8 Ultra will have more memory options, including 8 or 16GB of RAM and 128 or 512GB of internal storage. The storage on each is further expandable via microSD card. Alleged prices of the tablets were also leaked a few days back, hinting that the Tab S8 could cost between €680 and €700 ($778-$801 approx), S8+ between €880 and €1100 ($1000-$1255 approx), and the S8 Ultra between €1040 and €1220 ($1187-$1380 approx). The new tablets are expected to be unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked event along with the Galaxy S22 series smartphones.

