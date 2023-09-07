There's a constant tussle between email providers like Gmail and spammers who range from innocuous newsletters to phishing attacks. To prevent these spammers from inundating your inbox with bogus emails, Gmail constantly improves its spam filtering services. But the thing with spam filtering is that it's not perfect.

Sometimes, Gmail can mark important emails as junk and send them to Gmail's Spam folder, which can be frustrating. That's where safelisting email addresses can help you. When you safelist an email address, you tell Gmail to treat it as an important email, and it doesn't end up in the Spam folder. Here's how to safelist an email address in Gmail on Android, Windows, Mac, and the top Chromebooks.

What is safelisting in Gmail and why you should do it

Safelisting an email address in Gmail ensures that important emails don't end up in junk. When you safelist an email address, Google doesn't apply its spam filtering to emails from that address. The feature is beneficial as it ensures you don't miss out on any important communication.

For example, if you signed a new client and are expecting an email from them, you can safelist their email address to ensure that their emails are not filtered as spam while you keep waiting. You can also safelist emails that are in the junk to prevent that from happening in the future.

As we mentioned, if you expect emails from a new contact, you should safelist their email address to prevent Gmail from filtering out those emails. Here's how to use Gmail's built-in Rules or Filters feature to safelist an email.

Open Gmail in the web browser of your choice and log in with your account credentials. Click the gear icon and choose the See all settings option. Click the Filter and Blocked Addresses menu item. If you created Gmail filters before, you'll see a list of them here. Scroll to the bottom and click the Create a new filter button. Enter the email address you want to safelist in the From section. Then, click the Create filter button to proceed. If you are going to converse with multiple people from the same company, you can safelist the entire domain by only entering the part after the @ symbol (the domain address of the company). Select the checkbox next to Never send it to Spam and click the Create Filter button to save changes. The filter is added to your filter list.

That's it. Now, if an email comes from a safelisted address, it appears in your inbox.

How to safelist an email address in Gmail on Android

Gmail's Android app doesn't allow you to set rules and filters to safelist email addresses. You can use the Gmail web app in a browser and follow the steps mentioned above to safelist an email address, but it's a messy process.

However, there's a hack you can use that involves adding the email address to your contact list. When you add an email as a contact, Gmail doesn't filter that message to the Spam folder. The trick is to save the contact in your Google Contacts and not on your phone. Here's how you do it.

Open the Google Contacts app on your Android smartphone and click the plus (+) button in the lower-right corner. 2 Images Close Click the drop-down menu next to Save to and choose the correct Gmail account. 2 Images Close Enter the email you want to safelist in the Email section and click the Save button to save changes. Here's how our contact looks after saving it. 2 Images Close

You can't safelist an entire domain using this method. If you want to safelist a domain address, use the steps for the Gmail web app.

How to safelist a junk email address

If there's an email address that Gmail has filtered to the Spam folder, you can safelist it to bring it to your inbox and prevent the same from happening in the future.

Open the Spam folder in Gmail and click on the email address you want to safelist. Click the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner of the email and choose the Filter Messages like this option. You will now notice the same filtering UI. Click the Create filter button to create a new filter. Select the checkbox for the Never send it to Spam option and click the Create Filter Button to save your changes.

Safelist email addresses and never miss an important email

So that is how you can safelist an email address in Gmail to ensure you never miss out on an important email again. If you liked this article, read our ultimate guide to advanced search filters in Gmail that help you find missing emails. You'll never have to scour through your entire email directory to find that one important email.