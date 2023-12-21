Roblox is a certified juggernaut raking in millions of dollars every day. The platform has tens of millions of games available to play for free from your computer, smartphone, or shiny new Chromebook. There’s literally something for everyone, but that doesn’t mean that every game is appropriate for all ages. When it comes to titles suited to young gamers that are family-friendly, it’s important that the content, objectives, and interactions are appropriate. To that end, we want to share some of the top games for young players on the Roblox platform.

1 Easy Obby

Source: Roblox/zknx

Obby is Roblox slang for “obstacle course game,” and there are hundreds to choose from. The formula is pretty standard across all of them: run and jump without hitting the obstacles or falling off the edge. Easy Obby is one of the best for young players due to its lack of adult themes and very simple controls, but there are enough Obby games out there to warrant their own top 20 list. Obby games are also good at introducing young players to the skills they’ll need to play other platforming games in the future.

Download Easy Obby

2 Color by Number

Source: Roblox/Smash Games Lab

Drawing games on Roblox offer some great virtual coloring book experiences. Among the best, if you require something that isn't competitive in your child's life, take a look at Color by Number, where you can use in-game money to purchase drawings to color in. When you finish a drawing, you earn in-game money to purchase more drawings. Color by Number is also a good introduction to moving around in a 3D environment.

Download Color by Number

3 Super Golf

Source: Roblox/Nosniy Games

Sports games are a great choice for young gamers because they’re probably already familiar with the rudiments of the game’s mechanics. However, Roblox isn’t known for its robust or responsive controls, so for younger players, we recommend a game like Super Golf, a well-crafted miniature golf game where you only have to worry about your aim and how hard you hit the ball.

Download Super Golf

4 Epic Minigames

Source: Roblox/TypicalType

One genre of games that Roblox really nails is minigames (think Mario Party or WarioWare), and there are more than a few to choose from. We like Epic Minigames because it’s easy to jump in and start playing. Much like Mario Party, it plays like a traditional board game with dice and movement around a board, punctuated with a large array of minigames for players to compete in between rounds.

Download Epic Minigames

5 Scuba Diving at Quill Lake

Source: Roblox/ColonelGraff

Games don’t always have to be about competition and conquest; sometimes, it’s fun to just play in the world without worrying too much about consequences or timers. Exploration games are perfect for that type of experience and are well-suited to younger players who just want to enjoy themselves without worrying about winning or losing. One of the best in this category of games is Scuba Diving at Quill Lake, where the goal is to find treasure in a lake to help you uncover its mysteries.

Download Scuba Diving at Quill Lake

6 RoBeats

When people talk about the benefits of playing video games, they’re almost always talking about developing hand-eye coordination, and no genre of game relies on hand-eye coordination more than rhythm games like RoBeats. If you do decide to explore the library of rhythm games on Roblox, be aware that some games in this genre are hard (I’m looking at you rosu!mania) and so might not be appropriate for novice gamers.

Download RoBeats

Enjoy these safe family-friendly Roblox games with your kids

The scope of the Roblox library can be overwhelming, so hopefully, this list will help you find something you and your kid can enjoy. If you’re new to the world of online gaming platforms and you want a primer on all things Roblox, check out our beginner's guide.