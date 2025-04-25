Sabrent 252W charger $85 $100 Save $15 The only charger you'll ever need, now down to its lowest price yet. You get eight ports total, with up to 252W of power. Grab it now for just $85. $85 at Amazon

We've seen some pretty great chargers pop up on the market, but we've never seen anything quite like this. While it may not be one of the most compact options out there, this 8-port USB charging station is going to be for someone that has a ton of devices to charge, all at once, all the time.

You get a maximum of 252W of power output with four USB-A and four USB-C ports. Not only that, but there's also a small display that will allow you to see the charging status of connected devices. While this charging station normally comes priced at $100, it can now be had for slightly less, dropping to just $85 for a limited time. Although the discount isn't huge, this is the best price we've seen.

What's great about the Sabrent 8-port charging station?

This is one of those chargers that really gets the job done when you have a lot of devices to charge, every single day. Not only do you get eight ports in total, with four USB-C and four USB-A, you also get massive power output of up to 252W total. Now, you're going to get the best charging speeds when using a single port, which will be up to 100W.

But if you need to use all ports, the device is smart enough to handle a variety of voltages, while also keeping you informed of the device's charging behavior thanks to the display. The display can show charging percentages, along with voltage, amperage, and other details. This can be extremely helpful if you have a lot of products plugged in at once and don't want to check each one.

Since you're dealing with a lot of power here, you can feel confident knowing that there are protections implemented that will prevent overcharging devices. Perhaps the best part is that this product is trusted among buyers, having a 4.7-star rating with over 9,000 reviews. Again, you'll get this Sabrent charging station for less right now as it drops to its best price.