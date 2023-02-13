Dust and dander in the home can cause serious problems, from irritating tickles in the throat to serious long-term health problems for many unfortunate allergy sufferers. Keeping your house free of dust and other irritants is key for your health. With so many types of vacuums available to perform this duty, it can be a pretty daunting task to decide which one is best for you and your home. Robot vacuums are great and involve the least amount of effort. However, even the best robot devices can’t get to every spot in your home, and can’t vacuum your furniture. Tests have shown that the new wave of cordless vacuums is the way to go if you want to thoroughly clean your home.

Thanks to some of its groundbreaking features and excellent all-around performance, the new offering from Maircle, the Cordless S3-PRO, could very well be the best on the market. This vacuum usually retails at $489.99. However, if you order now from Amazon, you can pick it up with an insane 50% discount! As if this wasn’t already a massive bargain, Maircle is offering Android Police readers a further 5% saving with an exclusive, limited-time discount code GX77HCXM. At such a low price for such a high-quality product, this device is quickly becoming one of the hottest items of 2023 so far. Let’s check it out.

Why choose the Maircle S3-PRO?

Cordless vacuums have come a long way in recent years, and the Maircle S3-PRO is a great example of this. It’s beautifully designed and easy to use, with an extraordinary 70-minute battery life, so you’ll never run out of juice mid-clean.

One of the most impressive things about this vacuum is its suction power. The S3-Pro boasts a powerful 400W motor that generates 23KPa of suction. This is more than enough power to get up every bit of dust, hair, and whatever else may be lurking in your carpet or anywhere in your home.

The S3-Pro is not just very powerful, it's also very robust. It features a multi-cone, fully sealed cyclone system, which reduces the impact of dust and other contaminants on the vacuum. This makes it much more durable than its competitors. It also uses dual filters to collect dust and micro-contaminants, with a dust-gas separation of up to 99.97%. This reduces wear and tear on the HEPA filters, meaning you won’t have to change them as often. Once a year should be enough for the average household.

Intelligent Design

One of the problems that can occur with vacuums is that hair and other debris can become tangled in the main brush that runs over the floor. Over time this can cause the vacuum to become considerably less efficient. The S3-PRO combats this problem in a very clever way.

Its high-speed floor brush has an independent motor, making it super efficient at picking up dust, dirt, hair, and debris. Its unique V-shaped comb design makes it easier and faster to get the job done, and its tangle-free technology means way less hair gets stuck in the brush. This design is a real game-changer and makes the whole process of vacuuming your home so much easier and less time-consuming.

Another great feature of the S3-PRO is the green LED lights that detect microdust. The lights have a precise illumination angle that makes microdust visible. This feature is fun and satisfying because you know you are sucking up every bit of dirt in your home, even the stuff you can’t see with the naked eye.

That’s what's great about this vacuum. This machine is precise and smart, and it gives you the feeling that you are in control of the cleanliness of your home. This is accentuated by the intelligent LED display that tells you everything you need to know including performance indicators, mode, and battery information. So planning and managing your cleaning is nice, concise, and easy.

Easy storage and charging

When you’re finished cleaning, the S3-PRO is super easy to store and charge simultaneously. You don’t need to fit a wall mount for this device as you do with many other cordless vacuums. It comes with a sturdy and space-saving base. Just stand the vacuum up in place and plug it in. The base is reinforced, which significantly reduces the risk of tipping over.

In about three and a half hours, the S3-PRO is fully charged again and ready to go for a dust-busting 70 minutes, which is more than enough cleaning time for even larger homes.

Multi-Surface Cleaning

The S3-PRO is great at cleaning carpets and hard floors, but it doesn’t stop there. A large amount of household dust collects on other surfaces in your home, which is equally important to eliminate. The S3-PRO has a whole host of versatile tools for all your cleaning needs. These clever add-ons will help you achieve a completely dust-free home:

Electric Sofa Brush for Fabric & Furnishings

This nifty accessory has another independent motor drive and a powerful rotating effect that penetrates deep into sofas, cushions, mattresses, and fabrics to effectively remove dust, mites, allergens, pet hair, and other household contaminants. Perfect for going that extra mile to achieve total cleanliness.

2-In-1 Crevice Tool for Tight Spaces

Easily get to those tough-to-reach places like behind furniture, under beds, and along baseboards. Previously difficult cleaning jobs are made much easier and faster with this handy tool for hidden nooks. Also convenient outside the home for cleaning inside cars, vehicles, boats, and camping equipment.

Extension Hose for Added Reach

This is a retractable and pliable extension hose with a four-foot reach. It’s compatible with the 2-in-1 crevice tool and furniture brush, for versatile performance in all cleaning roles.

Furniture Brush for Gentle Cleaning

This effective furniture brush is suitable for cleaning table tops, cabinets, shelves, entertainment centers, and other furnishings. Gentle on all surfaces, this is the perfect tool to remove dust and tidy up any area.

The Maircle S3-PRO is a seriously impressive vacuum. It’s incredibly effective, has a great battery life, and thanks to many of its features, makes cleaning your home seem more like fun than a chore.

The S3-PRO is available now at Amazon at 50% off at just $244.95 while stocks last. Plus an Android Police reader, you can drop the price another 5% with the discount code GX77HCXM. That’s a 55% total discount!

See at Amazon