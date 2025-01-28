While Samsung used to get praised for its phones, the tides have turned over the past few years as the brand continues to play it safe with upgrades that don't really move the needle. Samsung even issued a public apology last year, vowing to regain its edge and introduce products that are more exciting and innovative. With the announcement of the latest Galaxy S25 series, it doesn't look like much has changed, with many tech enthusiasts finding the lineup boring.

And not even the top-end Galaxy S25 Ultra is cutting it. While most folks ordering the phone are still going to be interested in the new look, cameras, and processor — one of the more interesting points that's flying under a lot of radars is the new Corning Gorilla Armor 2 found in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The screen found on the Galaxy S24 Ultra was already pretty good, but it looks like Corning has taken things to a new level with its latest Gorilla Armor 2 display technology.

A small refinement that looks really good

According to the brand, Gorilla Armor 2 features "anti-reflective properties" that "dramatically reduce surface reflections in both indoor and outdoor ambient settings." Now it's kind of hard to really imagine this technology in the wild, but luckily we don't have to. As you can see from the video above shared by @tarunvats33 on X, the Galaxy S25 Ultra screen almost doesn't look real thanks to its new anti-reflective coating.

It's a little harder to notice, but we also get an image comparing the Galaxy S24 Ultra versus the Galaxy S25 Ultra from @theonecid on X. Now, from what we know, Samsung could hold this technology, only making it available to its own devices, just like it did last year with the original Gorilla Armor. While minor, this is just one of those features that you won't know you're missing out on unless you see it for yourself.

Luckily, you can always buy similar results if you're willing to spend a little extra. In addition to the anti-reflective properties, the new Gorilla Armor 2 can survive drops up to 2.2 meters, which is great if you're someone that doesn't use a case. For the most part, this is really one of those small features that's not going to get a lot of attention and will go unnoticed on launch day. But it's good to see Samsung still making small improvements, despite most of us wanting to see some huge changes to its phones.

If you have yet to preorder a Galaxy S25 phone, you still have time. Samsung, along with retailers and wireless carriers, are running some serious promotions right now that can save you big. So be sure to check out the deals if you're looking to buy a new phone. If not, it might be good to wait anyways, because Samsung does have something else up its sleeve that will see a release in 2025.