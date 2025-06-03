Summary The Galaxy S25 Edge offers an appealingly slim design (5.8mm, 163g) but achieves this by omitting a telephoto lens and using a smaller 3,900mAh battery.

Those compromises are reportedly biting back. Early sales of the S25 Edge are reportedly below Samsung's expectations, with the company uncharacteristically not releasing pre-order figures in South Korea.

Samsung is sweetening pre-order deals and offering attractive deals in various markets, suggesting an effort to boost what may be underwhelming initial sales.

Samsung's latest Galaxy S25 Edge, by no means, is a bad phone. Its slim aesthetic appeals to almost all, but the compromises that come with it are only bearable for some.

For those unaware, the slim offering boasts a 6.7-inch display in a 5.8mm-thick frame. It weighs in at 163g. The Galaxy S25+, in comparison, is 7.3mm thick and weighs 190g with the same screen size.

Samsung achieved the thin and slim form factor by forgoing the S25 Edge's telephoto lens, and fitting a small 3,900mAh battery into it, which happens to be even smaller than the base S25's cell.