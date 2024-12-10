Key Takeaways A December security patch is rolling out to Galaxy S24 devices in South Korea.

The patch addresses a few security issues but is relatively light and barebones, with no new features.

The patch is expected to roll out globally soon, and One UI 7 stable will most likely arrive in January.

The Galaxy S24 series has started receiving the December 2024 security patch from Samsung, but don't expect anything mind-blowing. Instead, the entire patch feels more like a teaser for One UI 7 than a feature-filled update.

The patch delivers some critical fixes but leaves everyone waiting for more significant updates due in the new year (via Android Central). Instead, this relatively minor update addresses eight vulnerabilities in One UI's interface, the settings app, and DeX.

A sparse and barebones patch

This update has begun to roll out to Galaxy S24-series devices in South Korea. It is marked as version S92xNKSS5AXKA. The eight vulnerabilities the patch addresses include six 'Critical' and several 'High severity' issues, including:

Fixes to prevent improper changes to system settings.

Addresses exploits in the customization framework.

Secures DeX against potential attacks.

Prevents attackers from installing malicious software via SmartSwitch.

Fixes vulnerabilities identified in chipset security.

Samsung collaborated with Google in the development of this patch. There is not much else here.

Samsung recently launched the One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S24 series. It is based on Android 15 and introduces some neat features such as the 'Now bar' for dynamic notifications on the lock screen, call transcripts for real-time transcriptions in 20 languages, and a revamped Knox dashboard for security.

But the stable version of One UI 7 is not expected until Samsung launches the Galaxy S25 series in early 2025. In the meantime, the following devices are eligible for the December security patch:

Galaxy S4

Galaxy S24 Plus

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Flip 6

The Galaxy S24 FE was not included in the security patch, nor is it eligible for the One UI 7 beta, at least not officially. Samsung's Galaxy S25 and One UI 7 launches are expected sometime in January 2025.