Samsung added S Pen support to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable in 2021, and the Z Fold 4 continues to support it. Having an S Pen on devices like this makes sense, as the large canvas is perfect for taking notes and drawing. If you want to use the S Pen with your foldable, you have two options: The S Pen Fold Edition and the S Pen Pro. Let's explore the differences between the two, starting with the tech specs:

S Pen Fold Edition S Pen Pro Size and weight 132.1 x 7.7 mm, 6.3g 170.9 x 8.89 mm, 13.8g Charging N/A USB-C Compatibility Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Fold 4 Galaxy Note 20, S21 Ultra, S22 Ultra, Z Fold 3, Z Fold 4, Tab S7, Tab S8 Price $50 $100

Pricing and availability

The S Pen Fold Edition can be found for $50 from Samsung or Amazon, and that will get you the S Pen itself and a carrying pouch that doesn't attach to any device. If you'd prefer to keep the S Pen close at hand, we recommend that you buy the S Pen with the carrying case appropriate for your phone, especially if you have the Z Fold 4. That'll set you back around $80 for the Z Fold 3 and $90 for the Z Fold 4.

The S Pen Pro is $100 from Samsung but can frequently be had for $80 from Amazon. Like the Fold Edition, that price gets you the S Pen and a carrying pouch. Sadly there's no phone or tablet case to recommend for this one.

Size, shape, and compatibility

The two S Pens are similar in many ways. They're both bigger than the stylus you'll find built into something like a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, with the S Pen Pro being almost identical in size and weight to a 2nd gen Apple Pencil. Both are also sold separately from the phone and have a retractible tip mechanism to prevent them from harming flexible displays.

The S Pen Fold Edition only works with compatible foldables like the Z Fold 3 and Fold 4, while the S Pen Pro has a switch that locks the retractable tip in place for use with other devices like the Galaxy Tab S8 or S22 Ultra.

In addition, because the Fold Edition can't be inserted into a device to charge and is too small to be fitted with a port, it's unable to perform any of the air gestures or motions introduced several years back. The S pen Pro has a USB-C port built into the top so it can be charged up.

The S Pen Pro has some extra tricks up its sleeve. Although there's a switch on the S Pen Pro to lock that retractable tip when using non-folding phones, it will work with any compatible device when in foldable mode — it'll just feel a little odd. This enables features like text sharing, where you can use the S Pen to copy text from your Z Fold 4 and then paste it onto another device. You can also have your Z Fold 4 or Fold 3 act as a color and brush selector in Samsung Notes while you draw in full screen on your tablet.

A carrying case or a pouch

Samsung has cases for the Z Fold 4 and Fold 3 that can carry the S Pen, and the stylus is included. On the Z Fold 3, this was awkwardly placed along the hinge, making the phone too wide in hand.

On the Z Fold 4, the S Pen pouch is on the back and far more comfortable to deal with. Better yet, you can pull the pouch out of the case and replace it with a collapsible kickstand, making this one of our favorite cases for the Z Fold 4.

Third-party companies also offer cases that can hold the S Pen. Supcase encloses it within the hinge cover, while Spigen places it along the right side of the case. If you want a case that provides plenty of protection, these would be the ones to use, although in the case of the Z Fold 4, the official case is more comfortable with the S Pen attached as it doesn't make the phone wider.

Due to the increased size of the S Pen Pro, no phone case can hold it, so it comes with a small carrying pouch.

Which should you buy?

The answer comes down to what devices you have and how you'll use them together. Get the Fold edition if your Z Fold 4 or Fold 3 is the only device you own that supports an S Pen. It's cheaper, and easier to handle, and the case makes it easy to carry

You might want to consider the Pro if you have a Samsung tablet or S Pen-enabled laptop. Even though those devices have built-in S Pens, the Pens won't work on foldables. If interoperability features like the drawing toolbox and clipboard are things you want to use, the S Pen Pro is the only way you'll be able to do that.

