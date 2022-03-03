One thing that really sets the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine apart from past conflicts is the internet's potent role in shaping current events. From Google Maps researchers in California who spotted Russians mobilizing hours before military vehicles crossed the border into Ukraine, to major tech companies shutting down product sales and limiting use of their services, Facebook, Apple, and Google have all become supporting players in this global crisis. The cyber-front in this war does not look like it's anywhere close to cooling down, as Russia demands that Google police YouTube for what that nation claims are "false" ads.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Russia insists YouTube stop displaying what it calls “false political information” regarding Ukraine. The request signals intensifying Russian efforts to control the narrative surrounding the invasion, and comes from the country's Roskomnadzor, which is similar to the FCC in the US. The demand says in part that YouTube is serving up videos that amount to an extensive ad campaign intended to "misinform the Russian audience." The agency claims the videos are meant to distort the way the public sees current events and play a role in protests against Russia.

In a Russian-language statement posted on its VK profile (a Facebook-like social media site), Roskomnadzor says it considers the use of YouTube in the "information war" against Russia "unacceptable." It stops short, however, of threatening to block YouTube outright.

Russia also wants Google to make YouTube channels for its propaganda outlets RT and Sputnik available in Europe again, after they were quickly blocked following the invasion — but for now, all it can really do is protest. The WSJ indicates that Google hasn't issued any comment regarding the demand, but it seems unlikely the company will acquiesce. After all, no major social media or entertainment site can afford to operate as usual — a backlash from the public seeing daily footage of the destruction in Ukraine would eclipse even the worst damage done by Russian state-funded hackers.

