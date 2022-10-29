We're generally fans of apps around here at Android Police, but when it comes to the ones that are simple, beautiful, and free, well, we like those ones more. Take, for instance, Dynamic Wallpaper — the newest app from designer Rushikesh Kamewar.

It's a free, no-ads app that lets users apply one of 17 charming trios of wallpapers created by fellow designers Pashapuma Design, Nayella, and Sai Naveen. The wallpapers switch between each other whenever the battery either gets low or is charging. The first condition will usually be tied to when your device turns on battery saver mode, so make sure you take that into consideration — the app's main screen has a menu item that takes you directly to your system power settings.

The transition isn't graceful between wallpapers — it's a quick cut to black and then to the next wallpaper — but the app doesn't suck down that much power because it only triggers a quick background operation when the power conditions are met.

It's still early days yet, but Kamewar says he intends on letting users pick three of their own wallpapers if they so wish in a future update. Those updates will also definitely include more wallpapers from different designers. That said, the developer is also mindful that packing all the wallpapers into the app will increase its size. For a rather simple app, it weighs in relatively heavy at 38MB.

Sure, there are a few other apps that can pull this off with a bit more verve, but it's nice to see such a nifty app from an indie developer take flight.