Summary RuneScape is getting a major update with a high-definition option for Old School RuneScape, including enhancements to lighting, textures, and effects.

The HD mode will be optional, allowing longtime players to stick with the existing rendering. Plugins will also be accessible for mobile players in the future.

The integration of HD adds to the nostalgia factor of RuneScape, making it even more appealing to gamers. More updates are expected from Jagex later this year.

RuneScape has become a beloved classic since it debuted back in 2001, and while its heyday may be behind it, many people are still avid players. Whether you still boot it up regularly or you have a nostalgia craving, the team at Jagex Games — the group behind RuneScape — has been hard at work. Now, gamers are going to be getting a major update that could change the way they play on mobile and PC.

Jagex Games has announced on the RuneScape website that a high-definition option will soon be rolled out for the Old School RuneScape game. A video was released along with the announcement, depicting how the HD mode will appear in routine gameplay. As explained by the developers, enhancements have been made to the lighting, textures, and effects seen throughout the game.

Jagex noted in its announcement that it is aware of the fact that some longtime Old School RuneScape players may want to stick with the existing rendering. For this reason, HD mode will be optional. The team added that the 117Scape and HDOS plugins will remain functional with the upcoming update. In the near future, a new Plugin API and Plugin Hub will debut as well. As a result, those who are playing RuneScape on mobile will be able to access plugins for the first time. However, the Jagex team notes that the new hub and API won’t be launching for at least a month. These are just some of the many updates that are still under development.

Although some games may seem lost to time, nostalgia has proven to be powerful in terms of resurrecting popular titles. For example, Netflix revealed that it would be bringing GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy to its platform in 2023. While the remakes of Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas for console were flawed at launch, the mobile versions received much fanfare. Many of the graphics issues, for instance, seemed to pan out in the mobile editions of the games versus the console versions. The differences were so significant that one could argue they should have been released for mobile from the start.

While Old School RuneScape may not have some of the impressive graphics that the GTA trilogy features, it still has a strong nostalgia factor. For many, it’s one that can’t be denied, and the integration of HD only makes it more appealing to gamers who crave such a blast from the past. The Jagex team claims that it has more news coming later this year, and if this one is any indication, it could be major.