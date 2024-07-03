Summary Samsung Galaxy S25 series rumored to skip the Plus model.

The report is based on an internal IMEI database, so take it with a pinch of salt.

The phone could appear in the IMEI database in a few weeks from now.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is at least six months away from launch. Yet, rumors about the phone have picked up pace in recent weeks. Most of them have focused on the Ultra model and its rounded design. An outlandish rumor now claims that Samsung will ax the Plus model from its 2025 flagship smartphone lineup next year.

Android Headlines says Samsung will not launch the Galaxy S25+ next year. The report is based on Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra's alleged model numbers appearing in an IMEI database, with the Plus variant notably missing.

Since the report is based on an IMEI database, it's better to take it with a pinch of salt. Even at the earliest, Samsung is unlikely to launch the Galaxy S25 series before mid-January 2025. So, there's a lot of time for things to change, and the S25+ could pop up in the same internal IMEI database in the next few weeks.

The Korean giant has been focusing heavily on the Ultra model since its introduction in 2020, fitting it with all the bells and whistles possible. The Plus and regular variants have received relatively minor upgrades since then. Plus, sales of the Ultra variant have also increased in recent years, indicating greater consumer preference towards the biggest model in Samsung's flagship Galaxy lineup.

None of this means that Samsung will phase out the Galaxy S25+ from its lineup next year, though. Similar reports of Samsung canceling the Galaxy S24+ popped up in late 2023 but were inaccurate. SamMobile sources have also shot down the report and claim that Samsung is actively working on the Galaxy S25+.

A lot about the Galaxy S25 remains a mystery for now

With Google and Apple both rumored to make display size changes across their Pixel and iPhone lineup this year, Samsung could also take a similar step with the Galaxy S25 series next year. The Korean company might bump the Galaxy S25's screen size and turn the S25+ into the S25 Pro, packing similar specs as its Ultra sibling.

Currently, the Plus model in Samsung's lineup packs almost the same internals as the Ultra variant with inferior camera hardware. We should hear more about Samsung's plans for its Galaxy S25 lineup for next year in the coming months.