Summary Verizon is raising prices for multiplan users, with potential increases of at least $15 per month.

Verizon has a history of hidden fee price hikes and taking advantage of customers' wallets.

Various companies like T-Mobile and Google have also raised subscription prices significantly in recent years.

We all know the saying, “If it’s too good to be true, it isn’t.” We also all know the saying, “Nothing good lasts forever,” and it speaks volumes when companies like T-Mobile or Google constantly raise subscription prices with little drawback to their revenues. Many companies lure customers into their services with “good deals” and “price locks” before piling up extra charges and fees on people’s bills. Phone provider Verizon Wireless is certainly one of the worst offenders, and another price hike for some multiplan users is reportedly going into effect soon.

One user on Reddit that claims to be a Verizon supervisor stoked flames on the rumor, saying that, starting February 20, myPlan rates for customers with five or more lines will be charged the same as customers with four or more lines (via Android Authority). This essentially means that five-plus line plans will see $3 increases per line, which amounts to at least $15 more per month for customers. After Verizon’s latest sneaky administrative fee price hikes that took each voice line’s rate from $3.30 to $3.50 per month, and each data line’s fee from $1.40 to $1.60 per month, this alleged myPlan rate increase should come to no one’s surprise.

Price hikes for all

Verizon is a poster child for companies that take advantage of their users’ wallets. In 2023, its legacy unlimited plans’ costs were increased by $2 per month. In 2015, Verizon imposed a $20 price increase on unlimited data subscribers on grandfathered plans, bringing those users up from $30 to $50 per month for data (we didn’t know how good we actually had it). As long as its greedy moves don’t lead to lower revenue, Verizon will continue to take advantage of its customers.

As we said previously, Verizon is far from the only company that has raised prices in recent months and years for basic services like phone lines or TV services. T-Mobile raised rates on customers with Price Lock guarantees last summer, and after tons of backlash, it eventually led to a lawsuit. Most recently, YouTube TV raised its price by $10 to make its subscription cost $83 per month. When it originally launched back in 2017, YouTube TV cost $35 per month. In eight years, its price increased by 137 percent. That’s ludicrous, and for some, it’s driving us back to cable.